TurboTenant Partners with Scott McGillivray to Empower Independent Landlords with Real Estate Education and Renovation Expertise

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / TurboTenant , the leading all-in-one property management platform for independent landlords, today announced a new partnership with real estate expert and TV star Scott McGillivray , bringing together industry expertise and practical education to help landlords maximize the value of their rental properties.

Scott McGillivray has spent over two decades helping homeowners and real estate investors transform properties and build long-term wealth. With more than 400 television episodes, a portfolio of properties across North America, and a highly engaged audience of over one million followers, McGillivray is one of the most trusted voices in real estate investing and renovation.

Through this collaboration, TurboTenant and McGillivray will deliver a range of educational content designed to help independent landlords make smarter investment decisions and improve their rental properties with confidence. From real estate investing insights to practical renovation guidance, the partnership is meant to inspire landlords to take a more strategic approach to managing and growing their portfolios.

"Independent landlords are the backbone of the rental market, and they deserve access to the same level of expertise as large-scale investors," said Seamus Nally, CEO of TurboTenant. "Scott has built incredible trust by helping people make smart real estate decisions, and together, we're bringing that knowledge directly to landlords in a way that's practical, approachable, and actionable."

McGillivray added, "Real estate has always been one of the most powerful tools for building long-term wealth, but success as a landlord takes more than just owning property: it takes the right strategy, smart upgrades, and the right support. TurboTenant is giving independent landlords access to tools that make managing rentals simpler and more professional. I'm excited to partner with them to share practical insights that help landlords increase property value, improve operations, and grow their investments with confidence."

The partnership launches with McGillivray's appearance on TurboTenant's Be a Better Landlord podcast, where he shares insights on navigating today's rental market and making high-impact investment and renovation decisions.

The announcement comes as McGillivray continues to expand his television presence, with Season 3 of Renovation Resort premiering in Canada this summer with US to follow, and Rock the Block Season 7 airing across North America.

TurboTenant serves over one million landlords nationwide, providing tools to market rentals, screen tenants, generate leases, and collect rent - all in one place. This partnership reinforces the company's mission to empower independent landlords with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed.

About TurboTenant

TurboTenant is a free, all-in-one property management platform designed to help independent landlords and real estate investors professionalize their rental businesses and improve tenant satisfaction. With TurboTenant, landlords can market properties across dozens of listing sites, manage leads and applications, create state-specific leases, and collect rent online. More than 1 million landlords use TurboTenant to manage their rentals with confidence.

About Scott McGillivray

Scott McGillivray is an award-winning television host, real estate investor, and executive producer known for helping people build wealth through real estate. With more than 20 years of experience and over 400 episodes of hit television, Scott is a trusted expert in renovation strategy, investment property management, and home improvement.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kelly Maicon - 919.741.9784

kelly@interdependence.com

SOURCE: TurboTenant

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/turbotenant-partners-with-scott-mcgillivray-to-empower-independent-landlords-with-real-1161971