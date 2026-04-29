Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
250 Tage bis zum Pentagon-Magnetverbot: Wie ein 46-Mio.-CAD-Small-Cap profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853510 | ISIN: JP3633400001 | Ticker-Symbol: TOM
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 16:50
16,500 Euro
-0,34 % -0,056
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,36616,65616:51
16,40816,56016:51
PR Newswire
29.04.2026 15:18 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tweddle Group Receives Top Supplier Rating from Toyota (TMNA)

Supplier Analysis Recognizes High-Quality, On-Time Delivery of Over 2 Million Parts

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tweddle Group, a top provider of product service and support information, today received an "A" supplier grade from Toyota (TMNA).

The grade recognizes Tweddle Group's support of Toyota's Print/Kit/Ship operation and their "ability to achieve and maintain a 'Stable, Reliable, & Self-Learning Supply Base in North America'."

"This accomplishment would not be possible without the dedication, collaboration and resilience our team members demonstrate each day," said Tweddle Group President Todd Headlee. "I especially want to acknowledge everyone who contributed to our Toyota programs over the past year. Their commitment truly made the difference."

Amanda Fender, Tweddle Group Vice President of Print Kit Ship and Owner's Information Development, outlined the company's Toyota (TMNA) output. "In 2025CY we shipped 2,272,038 owner information parts out of our Clinton Township location, with shipments made multiple times per week," Fender said. "These printed materials require coordination and change management efforts to support ongoing vehicle builds, new model year launches, engineering changes and more. We maintained perfect on-time delivery and incredible quality."

This is Tweddle Group's eighth year receiving an "A" grade, the highest supplier rating granted by Toyota (TMNA).

About Tweddle Group

Tweddle Group, a division of CJK Group, Inc., believes products should be easy to use, and delivers integrated, multi-channel information solutions to support every aspect of the post-sale experience-for product managers, technicians and-most of all-consumers. For more information, visit www.tweddle.com.

Media Contact:
Lisa Ekstrom
lekstrom@tweddle.com

About Toyota (TMNA)

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) is the operating subsidiary that oversees all operations of the Toyota Motor Corporation in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. For more information, visit toyota.com/usa.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2968140/Tweddle_Group_ranked_by_Toyota.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1903619/CJK_Tweddle_Logotype_Stacked_CMYK_50K_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tweddle-group-receives-top-supplier-rating-from-toyota-tmna-302757284.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.