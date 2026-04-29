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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 15:22 Uhr
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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AMZFAST Debuts Award-Winning 2026 Gaming Monitor Lineup in North America and Europe

HONG KONG, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMZFAST, the gaming division of display giant Express Luck Group, one of China's Top 10 TV exporters, has officially launched its 2026 monitor lineup across Western markets. After picking up seven international design awards and moving over 14,000 units in a single 2025 sales event, the brand is bringing its factory-direct, high-performance screens to gamers in North America and Europe.

AMZG27F6U

AMZG27F6U

High-Speed Tech Without the Brand Premium

The 2026 collection is built on nearly three decades of manufacturing experience. By shipping directly from their own ISO-certified facilities, AMZFAST offers pro-grade specs-like 320Hz refresh rates and 4K resolution-without the typical legacy brand markup.

  • The Dual Mode Flagship (AMZG27F6U): This 27-inch Fast IPS monitor solves the "speed vs. resolution" dilemma. With one click, users can swap between 4K at 160Hz for immersive AAA titles and Full HD at 320Hz for competitive esports. It also fully supports PS5 and Xbox at 4K/120Hz via HDMI 2.1.
  • The White Series: Designed for clean, modern setups, this series includes the 24-inch AMZG24F6Q (WQHD/180Hz), the ultra-fast 25-inch AMZG25F6F (FHD/320Hz), and the versatile 27-inch AMZG27F6Q (WQHD/200Hz). All three feature Rapid IPS panels and a premium white aesthetic.
  • Curved Immersion: For a wider field of view, the 34-inch AMZG34C5Q Pro (AMZG34C8Q in the US) offers a 1500R curvature at 240Hz. For those who need even more space, the massive 49-inch AMZG49C7U provides a 5K super ultrawide 32:9 display, replacing dual-monitor setups with a single, seamless panel.

Smart Features for Every Player

Every monitor in the new lineup comes standard with AMZFAST's suite of AI-assisted tools. Beyond the hardware, the brand is focusing on software that actually helps in-game. This includes AI Image Quality for real-time picture optimization and Owl Sight Shadow Boost for spotting enemies in dark corners. For competitive players, the Sniper Scope and AI Crosshair provide precision assistance, while a comprehensive eye protection system reduces blue light and flicker during long sessions.

Availability

The full AMZFAST 2026 lineup is available now. Gamers can find the monitors on the official website and the AMZFAST Amazon storefronts in North America and Europe.

For more information, visit www.amzfast.net.
Social: @amzfast_official

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/337ee452-fd47-49ee-b323-4cb131c40d00



Media Contact: AMZFAST Leo NG leong@expressluck.com www.amzfast.net

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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