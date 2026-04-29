The facility will expand the company's regional footprint and add testing for large-scale industrial equipment and appliances, plus medical, consumer and automotive products.

UL Solutions has broken ground on a new electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) and wireless testing laboratory in Neu-Isenburg, Germany, to expand regional capacity to test large, high-power connected products.

The investment underscores UL Solutions' commitment to helping customers adapt to rapid technological change, evolving compliance standards and changing market expectations, particularly in product connectivity, cybersecurity, data resilience and AI.

The new facility will enable European customers to test larger and more complex systems close to manufacturing and R&D sites, supporting faster product launches while reducing development risk, cost and reliance on testing outside the region.

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ULS), a global leader in applied safety science, today announced the groundbreaking for a new electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) and wireless testing laboratory in Neu-Isenburg, Germany, expanding the company's testing capacity for large, high-power industrial equipment and appliances, and medical, consumer and automotive products.

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Celebrating UL Solutions' continued expansion and investment in Germany, President and CEO Jennifer Scanlon, EVP and CFO Ryan Robinson and other UL Solutions leaders are joined by Dirk Gene Hagelstein, mayor of Neu-Isenburg and Oliver Quilling, district administrator of the District of Offenbach, to mark the groundbreaking of the company's new testing laboratory, due to open mid-2027.

"Our investment in this exciting new state-of-the-art facility reflects our commitment to meeting customers where they are," said President and CEO Jennifer Scanlon. "By expanding advanced EMC and wireless testing capabilities in Germany, we once again demonstrate how we work closely with innovators to help them move faster, access new markets and deliver safer, more connected products globally."

The laboratory will be strategically located in Germany's industrial heartland and feature multiple large-scale chambers and a footprint designed for future expansion. The investment demonstrates UL Solutions' focus on aligning with, and anticipating, the changing needs of customers as they develop increasingly connected products and navigate rapid technological innovation, evolving compliance standards and shifting market expectations across global markets.

Situated on UL Solutions' existing Neu-Isenburg campus near Frankfurt, the new laboratory will further reinforce the site as a Center of Excellence, bringing together advanced testing, certification and technical expertise in one location. The expanded campus will help customers efficiently access services that support safety, performance, reliability and global market access.

Demand for local, large-scale EMC and wireless testing in Europe continues to grow as product development accelerates and systems become more connected, software-enabled and data-driven. Manufacturers across industrial automation, medical technology, energy systems and other regulated sectors face increasing requirements related to product connectivity, including cybersecurity, data resilience, and the use of AI-enabled functions.

Expanded regional capacity will enable customers to test larger and more complex systems in Europe, supporting faster, more confident product launches. Addressing a local gap in large-scale EMC testing capacity, the investment expands UL Solutions' footprint in a strategic market, strengthens Europe's testing infrastructure and supports the growth of global customers operating in regulated industries.

Projected to be operational in mid-2027, the laboratory will feature multiple test chambers, including a 10-meter chamber designed to test equipment up to 4 meters in length and weighing up to 5 tons, with power capabilities of up to 200 amps per phase. The site will also provide advanced wireless testing services across Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, mobile and cellular networks, GPS and RFID, supporting real-world validation of connected technologies.

Products evaluated at the facility are expected to include industrial and electrical systems, medical devices, telecommunications equipment and automotive components such as radar sensors and infotainment systems.

The low-environmental impact design of the building will incorporate rooftop solar, advanced building controls and a soakaway system that returns rainwater to the soil. The building is designed to meet current German thermal insulation standards to improve energy efficiency and reduce its environmental footprint.

Once complete, the laboratory will house both commercial and technical teams and become part of UL Solutions' global network of EMC and wireless facilities in Asia, Europe, Mexico, the United Kingdom and the United States.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS) transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 110 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, advisory offerings and software solutions that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Mark serves as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflects an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage. Learn more about UL Solutions.

Certain statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, among other things, statements regarding the planned construction and opening of a new laboratory. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made in this press release, including the risks discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as other factors described from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake or assume any obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by law.

Source Code: ULS-IR

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IR@ul.com

+1 312-895-9873