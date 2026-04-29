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WKN: 580891 | ISIN: BMG3223R1088 | Ticker-Symbol: ERE
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PR Newswire
29.04.2026 15:36 Uhr
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Neutrinos Named a Leader in Everest Group's 2026 Insurance-specific IDP PEAK Matrix Assessment

Recognition reflects the industry shift from document digitization to decision-ready data in insurance operations

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neutrinos, a leader in AI-powered intelligent automation for insurers, has been named a Leader in Everest Group's 2026 Insurance-specific Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Products PEAK Matrix Assessment.

Neutrinos was evaluated as part of Everest Group's assessment of IDP providers based on market impact, vision, and capability within its PEAK Matrix framework.

Across insurance operations, document handling has become one of the most persistent drivers of inefficiency. While digitization solved access, competitive advantage now comes from converting incoming documents into structured, decision-ready intelligence at the point of entry.

In the 2026 Intelligent Document Processing reports, Everest Group examines how providers support document understanding, data extraction, and workflow orchestration to support document-intensive workflows, improve operational efficiency, reduce manual intervention, and address compliance requirements.

"Neutrinos has been positioned as a Leader in the Insurance-specific Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Products PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026," said Vaibhav Bansal, Vice President, Everest Group. "Its strong insurance focus, coupled with investments in a dedicated IDP Center of Excellence (CoE) offering 24x7 support, has strengthened its market position. The platform demonstrates deep domain alignment through capabilities such as validation of extracted applicant data against underwriting guidelines, auto-generation of underwriting summaries, and automatic detection and classification of insurance service requests. Additionally, its portfolio of pre-built, insurance-specific solutions, spanning KYC, claims processing, underwriting, and claims validation, helps accelerate time-to-value for insurers."

"Digitization was only the starting point. The next phase of insurance will be defined by how quickly insurers can convert documents into real-time, decision-grade intelligence," said Samik Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO at Neutrinos. "That is the transformation Neutrinos is built for, moving from manual data handling to intelligent, autonomous decisioning across underwriting and claims. This recognition reinforces the direction the industry is already moving toward."

The challenge is not access to documents, but what happens after they arrive. Unstructured inputs, fragmented validation, and manual interpretation create delays, inconsistencies, and unnecessary touchpoints. Neutrinos addresses this by reading, reasoning, and validating incoming information against underwriting and claims logic, converting documents into decision-ready data, and triggering downstream actions in real time. What once required manual effort across multiple steps becomes an orchestrated end-to-end flow, enabling teams to focus on risk selection, claims resolution, and customer service.

Get the report here.

About Neutrinos:

Neutrinos is a Leader in intelligent automation, empowering insurance enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes.?Purpose-built for insurers, the Neutrinos platform is uniquely designed to manage and orchestrate all agents, not just those built on Neutrinos. Its AI-native, full-stack architecture unifies complex systems, enables cross-platform orchestration, and powers agentic and autonomous workflows. From underwriting and claims to distribution, Neutrinos brings deep insurance domain expertise, intelligent automation, and pre-built accelerators to help insurers modernize faster, boost operational agility, and deliver seamless customer experiences. Learn more at www.neutrinos.com and follow Neutrinos on LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's?PEAK Matrix?reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's?PEAK Matrix?reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit?Everest Group PEAK Matrix Reports.

Media Contact:pressrelation@neutrinos.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2532156/5781380/Neutrinos_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neutrinos-named-a-leader-in-everest-groups-2026-insurance-specific-idp-peak-matrix-assessment-302757315.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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