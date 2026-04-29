Federation Internationale de Teqball: With Thrilling Finals, Teqball Shines at the Asian Beach Games

BUDAPEST, Hungary , April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teqball's campaign at the Asian Beach Games came to a spectacular conclusion in Sanya, delivering several days of high-quality competition, exciting rallies, and an outstanding atmosphere in a truly unique beachside setting. Featuring 14 nations from across Asia, the tournament showcased the sport's growing strength in the region, with athletes competing in three medal events - Women's Doubles, Mixed Doubles, and Men's Doubles - each producing finals worthy of the occasion.

At the end of an unforgettable competition, Thailand emerged as the standout nation, claiming gold in all three categories and underlining its status as one of Asia's leading forces in Teqball.

Women's Doubles

Jutatip Kuntatong / Areeya Homdee (THA) defeated Sol Gyong Cha / Hyo Gyong Kim (PRK) 2-0

The Women's Doubles final opened the medal matches with a composed and dominant display from the Thai pair. Jutatip Kuntatong and Areeya Homdee controlled the rhythm of the match from the opening points, with their chemistry, experience, and consistency proving decisive throughout.

The North Korean duo responded strongly in the second set and managed to make the contest far more competitive, but Thailand remained in control in the crucial moments to secure a straight-sets victory and the first gold medal of the finals.

Mixed Doubles

Suphawadi Wongkhamchan / Phakpong Dejaroen (THA) defeated Il Sin Kim / Song Han (PRK) 2-0

The Mixed Doubles final delivered another compelling Thailand-North Korea showdown. Suphawadi Wongkhamchan and Phakpong Dejaroen started confidently, taking command of the opening set with sharp attacking play and excellent coordination.

North Korea once again showed great determination in the second set, closing the gap and pushing the Thai pair into longer, more intense rallies, but Thailand's quality proved decisive as they closed out the match in two sets to secure their second gold medal of the tournament.

Men's Doubles

Sorrasak Thaosiri / Jirati Chanliang (THA) defeated Abdulrahman Ahmed Radhi / Ali Jalil Mezher Alelayawi (IRQ) 2-1

The Men's Doubles final provided a fitting finale to the competition and carried extra significance, as it renewed the rivalry between Thailand and Iraq following their memorable clash at the recent Asian Youth Games, where Iraq had emerged victorious.

This time, Thailand turned the table. After taking the opening set, the Thai pair were pushed hard by a spirited Iraqi comeback in the second, with Iraq producing some exceptional Teqball to level the match. In the deciding set, however, Thailand's composure, energy, and experience prevailed as Sorrasak Thaosiri and Jirati Chanliang powered to victory, completing a remarkable clean sweep of gold medals for the nation.

Husain Al Mussalam, OCA Director General

"Teqball has added great value to our Asian Beach Games Sanya sports programme. It fits naturally within Asian sports culture and continues to grow strongly across the continent. With seven countries winning medals, today's finals showed exciting competition and confirmed Asia's strength in Teqball. We look forward to continuing this journey at future Asian Games events."

A Remarkable Debut for North Korea

One of the standout stories of the tournament came from North Korea, who made their first-ever appearance at an international Teqball competition. Their immediate impact was extraordinary, reaching two finals and returning home with two silver medals in Women's Doubles and Mixed Doubles.

Such a debut is a strong reflection of Teqball's growing reach across Asia and highlights the impressive development of the sport in North Korea, where emerging talent has already shown the ability to compete at continental level from the very beginning.

Final Medal Table

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Thailand 3 0 0 3 2 DPRK 0 2 0 2 3 Iraq 0 1 0 1 4 Myanmar 0 0 3 3 5 China 0 0 1 1 5 Lebanon 0 0 1 1 5 Cambodia 0 0 1 1

The conclusion of Teqball at the Asian Beach Games marks another important milestone in the sport's development across Asia. The quality of competition, the remarkable atmosphere, and the growing number of nations competing at a high level all reflected the impressive progress Teqball continues to make in the region.

Dr Huszar Viktor, FITEQ Chairman

"On behalf of the International Teqball Federation and, in particular, the Asian Teqball Family, I would like to express our gratitude to OCA for having included our sport, Teqball, in the sports programme for the 6th Asian Beach Games here in Sanya. I also wish to extend our thanks to the local organising committee for the excellent cooperation as we jointly delivered the three previous days of true excitement with thrilling finals today in our spectacular beach-front venue. And many thanks go to the volunteers and staff for their tireless work and heartfelt commitment contributing to this shining success. I congratulate to the finalists and every athlete for their excellent sporting achievements and look forward to delivering Teqball throughout the continent to fans, spectators, communities and schools with the best elite and youth athletes Asia offers. Thank you OCA, thank you Sanya, thank you China."

With momentum building strongly, attention now turns to the next major continental showcase - the Asian Games, set to take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from 19 September to 4 October 2026 - where Asia's finest athletes will once again have the opportunity to showcase the very best of Teqball on one of sport's biggest stages.

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