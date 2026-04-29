Inc. Names Service Direct to Its 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southwest

Service Direct is a premier pay-per-call platform dedicated to connecting local service businesses with high-quality, consumer-initiated calls.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders, revealed that Service Direct has been ranked No. 59 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Southwest list of fastest-growing privately held companies in the Southwest. The region includes Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

"This recognition reflects a big year for our company, and we're proud of the progress we've made," said Brian Abernethy, CEO. "We added to our team, invested more in AI across the platform, and continued to grow the scale of our marketplace. As a result, we're helping more homeowners connect with service professionals and driving meaningful growth for the businesses we work with."

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers data-driven insights into independent small businesses driving growth across the Southwest. Companies on this year's list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.

Between 2022 and 2024, these 132 private companies had a median growth rate of 79%; by 2024, they'd also added 9,633 jobs and $5.2 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southwest are available at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/southwest .

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere-they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

About Service Direct

Service Direct is a premier pay-per-call platform dedicated to connecting local service businesses with high-quality, consumer-initiated calls. With innovative tools and a commitment to transparency and quality, Service Direct empowers both businesses and affiliates to achieve their growth goals.

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Contact Information

Matt Buchanan

Co-Founder, Chief Growth Officer

matt@servicedirect.com

SOURCE: Service Direct

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/inc.-names-service-direct-to-its-2026-list-of-the-fastest-growin-1155158