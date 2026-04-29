House Buyers of America, Inc.: House Buyers of America Releases Study on the Best U.S. Markets for Selling a Home

In Its Analysis of 'Seller Strongholds,' House Buyers of America Assesses Where Sellers Still Have the Most Leverage With Buyers

TYSONS CORNER, VA / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Newly released data from leading real estate company House Buyers of America has identified the markets in the U.S. where conditions are giving sellers the kind of leverage that was ubiquitous in the home-buying market during the pandemic boom. While broadly applicable national trends may show signs of continued softening, there are local markets that present plenty of opportunity for sellers looking to cash in. This study analyzed factors like inventory levels, the amount of time homes spend on the market, and appreciation in local home values.

"National real estate headlines tell one version of a story, where years of higher rates and rising costs brought on by geopolitical instability, are bringing favorable market conditions back to the buyers," said Nick Ron, founder and CEO of House Buyers of America. "But, as always in these situations, there are two sides of the coin. In this case, we are seeing markets where trends have effectively divorced from national expectations. Pockets of the country with little in common, like upstate New York and Central Texas, are seeing similar surges in seller-friendly dynamics: faster sales, shrinking inventory, more sales than listings, and, of course, rising home prices."

Here are some additional key findings according to the results of the newly released study:.

Abilene, TX, leads the way: With a nearly 52% contraction of inventory, homes in Abilene have been selling almost 22% faster while also gaining 3.6% in value.

Erie Similarities: New York's Lake Erie-adjacent cities of Rochester (#2) and Buffalo (#8) each landed in the top 10 of this year's study, and were joined at the top of the list by Central New York cities Syracuse (#3) and Ithaca (#9).

Values Rising in Illinois: While Springfield was the only Illinois city to crack the top 10, there were seven cities in Illinois that ranked among the 10 places where home values have increased the most over a one-year period, often a lagging indicator of a place where sellers are exercising the most leverage.

"There isn't one secret key to understanding why certain markets are experiencing these conditions now. In some cases, it can be young homebuyers being priced out of major hubs looking for more affordable options nearby, creating additional demand and driving up prices," Ron said. "Or it could be driven by other external factors like investment in the local economy or structural scarcity in the housing supply. What we do know is when these conditions combine, it creates an extremely favorable environment for prospective sellers."

Here were the top 10 cities in this year's edition of the study:

Abilene, TX (100.00 Index) Rochester, NY (92.45) Syracuse, NY (88.08) Hobbs, NM (80.89) Springfield, IL (77.97) Cheyenne, WY (76.08) Hanford, CA (73.81) Buffalo, NY (73.68) Ithaca, NY (72.29) Gillette, WY (69.93)

About House Buyers of America

House Buyers of America is a leading national home-buying company helping homeowners sell with confidence through a simple, transparent, and hassle-free process. Founded in 2001 and operating in 44 states, the company blends decades of real estate expertise with technology-driven operations to deliver speed, certainty, and consistent outcomes. House Buyers of America has been recognized for its industry impact, including Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year and inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies.

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ssabato@housebuyersofamerica.com

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SOURCE: House Buyers of America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/house-buyers-of-america-releases-study-on-the-best-u.s.-markets-for-selling-a-home-1162250