Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - SeoProfy, an SEO agency based in Orlando, Florida, has announced a complete update to its technical SEO audit service. The revised offering expands the number of factors examined during an audit and introduces a structured process intended to reduce the time between analysis and implementation.

SeoProfy: advanced SEO analytics & performance marketing

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Technical SEO audits are a standard diagnostic step for businesses trying to understand why their website is not ranking as expected in search results. Problems such as slow page load speed, crawl errors, or misconfigured site architecture can limit visibility regardless of content quality or the number of external links pointing to the site.

SeoProfy recommends that businesses run a technical audit regularly, especially following major changes such as a site migration, a CMS switch, or a significant Google algorithm update. The agency's updated service examines more than 300 data points and delivers a prioritized action plan within two to four weeks, depending on the size of the website.

"A technical audit is where an SEO strategy either starts on solid ground or doesn't start at all," said Victor Karpenko, CEO of SeoProfy. "Ranking improvements built on top of unresolved technical issues tend not to hold - search engines need to be able to crawl and index a site correctly before anything else. The audit tells you which problems are structural and need to be addressed first, and which are lower priority. Without that picture, you're optimizing blind."

The updated technical audit examines how search engines access and interpret a website - covering everything from how pages are crawled and indexed to how quickly they load and how well they perform on mobile devices. It also looks at how a site communicates with search engines through its metadata, internal structure, and security settings.

The analysis is conducted using a combination of third-party tools and SeoProfy's proprietary SearchAnalytics.ai platform. The external stack includes Screaming Frog, Ahrefs, SEMrush, and SurferSEO.

The audit can also be extended to include content quality and backlink profile analysis for businesses seeking a broader view of their site's performance. In that case, the review includes an assessment of how well existing content aligns with search intent, whether thin or duplicate content is affecting rankings, and the quality and composition of the site's external link profile.

"The technical side of a site and its content don't exist separately - crawlability issues can suppress otherwise well-optimized pages, and indexing gaps can make entire site sections invisible to search engines regardless of content quality," said Andriy Shum, Head of SEO at SeoProfy. "A full audit gives a clearer picture of what's actually driving underperformance - whether it's a canonicalization problem, a crawl budget issue, or something in the site's architecture - rather than treating symptoms in isolation."

The audit process begins with a 30-minute consultation to establish the client's objectives and give the team access to Search Console data. A full audit is then conducted using SeoProfy's technical checklist and software suite.

Upon completion, the team prepares a report that lists each identified issue alongside recommended solutions and a prioritized action plan, organized by expected impact. Clients also receive two complimentary follow-up reviews of their website's technical performance within two months of the audit delivery date, which allows the team to confirm that fixes have been applied correctly and that no new issues have been introduced.

SeoProfy conducted more than 150 technical audits over the past year and reports an average client traffic growth of 480% following implementation of its recommendations.

Pricing for the standalone technical SEO audit starts at $750. The full SEO audit, which adds content and backlink analysis, starts at $1,500. Website migration services start at $1,800. Custom pricing is available for websites with more than one million pages.

Further details about the updated technical SEO audit service are available on the SeoProfy website.

About SeoProfy

SeoProfy is a data-driven SEO agency founded in 2012 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with over 13 years of experience and a team of over 100 specialists. The company provides search engine optimization services on traditional and AI-powered platforms and serves clients in industries including e-commerce, SaaS, law, finance, healthcare, and real estate. Its work is supported by proprietary tools, including SearchAnalytics.ai, developed exclusively for client use.

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Source: Seoprofy