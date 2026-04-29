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WKN: 889287 | ISIN: FR0000051807 | Ticker-Symbol: RCF
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 16:58
55,68 Euro
+2,92 % +1,58
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PR Newswire
29.04.2026 16:06 Uhr
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Teleperformance: TP appointed by ScotRail to deliver multi-channel customer contact services

TP, a global leader in digital business services, has been awarded a new multi-year contract by ScotRail to deliver customer contact centre services, supporting customer engagement across Scotland's railway network.

GLASGOW, Scotland, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TP (ex- Teleperformance), a global leader in digital business services, has been awarded a new multi-year contract by ScotRail to deliver customer contact centre services, supporting customer engagement across Scotland's railway network.

The three-year contract will see TP provide a diverse range of customer services designed to support the ScotRail customer experience.

Under the agreement, TP will deliver contact centre services including customer relations support, delay repay administration, and telesales operations. Services will be delivered across voice, email, messaging, and whitemail initially with future plans to introduce additional channels and services.

ScotRail selected TP as its partner following a competitive tender process, seeking a partner capable of modernising their contact centre operations and introducing innovative, digitally enabled ways of engaging with their customers.

Services will be delivered from TP's Cuprum site in Glasgow, supplemented by a work-at-home team (all based within Scotland), with circa 30+ customer service advisors expected during the first year of operation. The service will be supported by TP's technology partner, UP3, using their award winning ServiceNow platform.

The ScotRail contract further expands TP's portfolio of train operating companies and associated organisations that includes Southeastern Railway, National Rail Enquiries and National Rail Card services.

Gary Slade, Chief Commercial Officer, EMEA at Teleperformance, added: "We are proud to be selected by ScotRail as their partner for this customer engagement, and to support one of Scotland's most essential public services. This contract reflects ScotRail's commitment to deliver high quality customer engagement and TP's ability to combine skilled people, innovative technology, and flexible delivery models to achieve that vision.

By delivering services from Glasgow and through our work-at-home model (Scottish based), and in partnership with technology specialists such as UP3, we look forward to building a long-term partnership with ScotRail that delivers first class customer experience and lasting value."

Kathryn Allen, VP Business Development, TP commented: "ScotRail and their customers will truly benefit from our extensive expertise within the rail and passenger sector that we have built over 15+ years. These are really exciting times for the rail sector and I am looking forward to TP playing a role through our client partners in shaping the future customer service model".

ABOUT TP IN THE UK & IRELAND

Teleperformance in UKI is part of the TP Group, a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. For more information: www.tp.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2805980/5944731/Teleperformance_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tp-appointed-by-scotrail-to-deliver-multi-channel-customer-contact-services-302757366.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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