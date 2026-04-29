TP.ai FAB Collect is honored for modernizing collections through AI-human collaboration with measurable recovery and cost impact, while TP is recognized for operational transformation and enterprise partnership, with 500+ AI projects, 150+ go-to-market and 90+ efficiency initiatives launched in 2025

Global digital business services leader TP (Paris:TEP) (ex-Teleperformance) today announced it received three awards for its successful internal AI transformation and the measurable results delivered through its TP.ai FAB solution suite.

Named Technology of the Year, TP.ai FAB Collect orchestrates autonomous AI agents and human expertise across the debt collections process, with AI agents taking on routine consumer interactions while human specialists focus on complex cases. FAB Collect has helped clients improve recovery rates by up to 40%, reduce operating costs by 45%, and deliver a more transparent, respectful and empathetic debt collections experience for consumers.

TP was also named Outsource Partner of the Year for scaling innovation as a true transformation partner. Through the TP.ai FAB enterprise orchestration layer, TP integrates autonomous AI and human expertise into a single operating model, routing routine work to AI agents and escalating nuance to human experts within a secure, LLM-agnostic, regulatory-compliant framework. This approach delivers measurable gains in CX quality, agent morale, cost efficiency, compliance, and revenue growth for customers.

Lastly, for the second consecutive year, TP earned Transformation of the Year for its innovative Future Forward strategy, which unifies internal AI transformation with its TP.ai FAB solution suite. Over the past year, TP launched more than 500 AI projects, 150 go-to-market and 90 efficiency initiatives, boosting productivity and operational performance while reducing costs for global partners.

"TP is doing something structurally significant redefining what a BPO is," said Ross Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer at Business Intelligence Group. "TP's recognition in the Excellence in Customer Service awards reflects the full depth of what the TP.ai FAB platform is designed to do: integrate AI and human expertise in a way that improves satisfaction, agent morale, compliance, and revenue at the same time. That combination of outcomes is what a genuinely strategic partnership delivers."

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards honor the companies, products, teams, and individuals delivering measurable, human-centered customer experiences in a rapidly evolving service landscape. This year's program attracted nominations from organizations across more than 20 industries worldwide and was evaluated by a panel of experienced business executives using objective scoring benchmarks.

ABOUT TP GROUP

TP is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of Specialized Services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment.

For more information: www.tp.com.

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Contacts:

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS PRESS RELATIONS

Simon Zaks

TP Group

Tel: +33 6 72 98 32 37

investor@teleperformance.com

PRESS RELATIONS

Europe

Karine Allouis Laurent Poinsot IMAGE7

Tel: +33 1 53 70 74 70

teleperformance@image7.fr

PRESS RELATIONS

Americas and Asia-Pacific

Nicole Miller

TP Group

Tel: +1 629-899-0675

tppublicaffairs@teleperformance.com