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PR Newswire
29.04.2026 16:12 Uhr
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KuCoin EU Strengthens Compliance Leadership with Appointment of Experienced AMLO and Expansion of AML Team

VIENNA, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin EU, the MiCAR-licensed digital asset platform headquartered in Vienna, today announced a significant strengthening of its anti-money laundering (AML) and compliance capabilities with the appointment of C. Kleinhans as Anti-Money Laundering Officer (AMLO), alongside the expansion of its broader AML function.

C. Kleinhans has been officially appointed as AMLO for KuCoin EU. In this role, Kleinhans will lead on the platform's AML and Counter-Terrorism Financing (CFT) and sanctions framework. She is responsible for leading the design and implementation of risk-based frameworks and overseeing enterprise-wide risk management, governance, and regulatory engagement.

Prior to joining KuCoin EU, Kleinhans held senior roles across leading European banking institutions, most notably as Head of Compliance, AML/CTF and Sanctions Officer at ICBC Austria Bank GmbH, where she built the bank's compliance and AML framework from inception. She also held regional compliance responsibility at Banco do Brasil AG and key AML and sanctions roles at Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederösterreich Wien AG, with experience spanning cross-border regulation and financial crime prevention.

In parallel, KuCoin EU has further strengthened its AML function with the appointment of Mr. Klinger and Mr. Träxler from Compliance Networks, a network of national and international compliance experts, as Deputy Anti-Money Laundering Officers (DAMLOs). Both previously worked as regulators for the Austrian Financial Markets Authority (FMA) and served as Chief Compliance Officers for international banks such as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). In addition, Mr. Klinger was in charge of financial sanctions supervision for the Austrian banking industry when he served as Head of Legal for the Austrian National Bank. This expanded team reinforces KuCoin EU's operational readiness and commitment to maintaining a robust, scalable compliance framework.

KuCoin EU Managing Director Sabina Liu said: "At KuCoin EU, compliance is the operating foundation of everything we do. Strengthening our AML leadership and capabilities is a critical step in delivering on our commitment to fully compliant operations in Europe. As we continue to build our presence under the MiCAR framework, our focus remains on combining strong regulatory standards with a powerful, locally relevant experience for our European users."

The appointments form part of KuCoin EU's broader strategy to strengthen its compliance leadership through the appointment of senior financial services professionals, supporting its development into a trusted, regulated financial institution in Europe.

About KuCoin EU:

KuCoin EU Exchange GmbH is a licensed European entity established to offer digital asset services to users across the European Economic Area (EEA"*" except Malta). Authorized as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) with the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA), KuCoin EU is approved to provide regulated services, including custody and administration of crypto-assets, crypto-asset exchange services (crypto-fiat and crypto-crypto), the placing of crypto-assets, and transfer services on behalf of clients.

Headquartered in Vienna, KuCoin EU operates in accordance with the applicable EU regulatory framework, including MiCAR requirements around transparency, market integrity, and investor protection.

KuCoin EU is not the operator of a crypto-asset trading platform and does not provide investment advice.

Website: www.kucoin.eu

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kucoin-eu-strengthens-compliance-leadership-with-appointment-of-experienced-amlo-and-expansion-of-aml-team-302757377.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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