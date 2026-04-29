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ACCESS Newswire
29.04.2026 16:14 Uhr
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Ray C. Anderson Foundation: The Ray's Expertise Reflected in Arizona Governor's Final Energy Report

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Following months of strategic collaboration, the Arizona Energy Promise Task Force has released its final report to Governor Katie Hobbs, outlining 31 consensus-driven recommendations to modernize Arizona's grid and lower energy costs. The Ray is proud to announce that Allie Kelly, Executive Director of The Ray, served as a key subject matter expert on the Working Group established by Executive Order 2025-13, ensuring that right-of-way (ROW) innovation is at the heart of Arizona's energy future.

Addressing a 40% Surge in Demand

The Task Force was convened at a critical moment for the state. With rapid population growth and industrial expansion, Arizona utilities project a staggering 40% increase in peak energy demand over the next 15 years. Executive Order 2025-13 was designed to "cut the red tape" and find innovative ways to deliver affordable, reliable power without placing the financial burden on Arizona families.

Sharing The Ray's ROW Blueprint

Throughout the working group sessions from late 2025 through March 2026, Allie Kelly and The Ray team shared technical expertise on how Arizona can leverage its most underutilized asset: the public right-of-way.

The final report, released this spring, reflects several core strategies championed by The Ray, including:

Transmission Co-location: Accelerating the use of transportation corridors for high-voltage transmission lines to connect renewable energy to the grid faster.

Optimizing State Assets: A key recommendation calls for developing a statewide map of state-owned land and assets-including highway roadways-to support future energy siting.

Streamlined ROW Solar: Reducing administrative barriers to deploy solar projects along infrastructure, protecting Arizona's land and water footprints while adding immediate capacity.

"Being at the table for this Task Force allowed us to show Arizona leaders that the solution to their energy demand isn't just about building more-it's about building smarter. By using the land we already own-our highways-Arizona can meet its energy goals faster and more affordably."

- Allie Kelly, Executive Director--

From Recommendations to Action

With the final report now in the Governor's hands, The Ray continues to work closely with the Governor's Office of Resiliency and the Arizona State Land Department to move these recommendations toward implementation. As Arizona seeks to become a national leader in clean energy and manufacturing, The Ray's P4 (Public-Private-Philanthropic-Partnership) model serves as the primary engine for turning these policy ideas into roadside reality.

Media Contact

Dallen McLemore, Communications Specialist, The Ray
229.449.6168 | dallen@theray.org | @TheRayHighway

Cars on a busy highway

Find more stories and multimedia from Ray C. Anderson Foundation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ray C. Anderson Foundation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ray-c-anderson-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-rays-expertise-reflected-in-arizona-governors-final-energy-r-1162363

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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