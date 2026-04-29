Hestia Insight Inc. Launches Impact-O AI Suite: Elite News Drafting and Compliance Screening for an Introductory $179

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Hestia Insight Inc. today officially opened market access to Impact-O, its proprietary AI engine designed to revolutionize the corporate disclosure process. For an introductory price of $179.00 per release, companies can now access a high-performance suite that provides two exceptional news drafts and automated compliance screening, drastically reducing the time and legal expense usually required for public announcements.

The Impact-O platform empowers management teams to generate superb content without the premium price tag of a traditional agency. By utilizing a dual-drafting system, users can select the most effective narrative for their brand while the built-in compliance checker ensures the content meets rigorous standards, protecting the company and saving on billable legal hours.

Beyond the core AI suite, Hestia Insight is also offering an optional, high-impact news distribution service. This arrangement provides access to a vast array of important media and financial service platforms that are typically inaccessible to ordinary clients.

"With Impact-O, we are providing the 'brain' of the news release at an unbeatable price," said Edward C. Lee, CEO of Hestia Insight Inc. "While the drafting and compliance tools are transformative on their own, our optional distribution arrangement is the ultimate multiplier. We have secured pricing and platform access that most companies simply cannot obtain independently, and we are making those rates available upon request."

The Impact-O Advantage:

Two Exceptional Drafts: Choose from two AI-generated variations to ensure the perfect tone and message.

Compliance & Cost Savings: Integrated screening reduces the need for expensive legal review and accelerates the filing timeline.

Optional Elite Distribution: Reach premier financial networks and media outlets with exclusive pricing available upon request.

Companies interested in modernizing their communication strategy and accessing these "members-only" distribution rates can contact Hestia Insight for a personalized quote or platform demonstration.

About Hestia Insight Inc.

Hestia Insight Inc. is a strategic consulting firm and technology developer specializing in capital markets. Through its Impact-O platform, the company provides AI-driven solutions that bridge the gap between complex regulatory requirements and effective corporate storytelling.

For more information about Hestia Insight, please visit the Company's website: www.hestiainsight.com

Facebook: Hestia Insight Inc.

LinkedIn: Hestia Insight Inc.

Twitter: @HestiaInsight

Hestia Insight is subject to the information and reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and, in accordance with the Exchange Act, the Company files periodic reports, documents, and other information with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") relating to our business, financial statements, and other matters. These filings are available to the public on the Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives, growth and profitability, growth strategy, liquidity and access to public markets, operating expense reduction, and trends in the industry in which the Company operates, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," or "believes" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results proposed in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2024 and its other filings and submissions with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tel: 516.212.0727

Email: corp@hestiainsight.com

SOURCE: Hestia Insight Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/hestia-insight-inc.-launches-impact-o-ai-suite-elite-news-drafting-and-complia-1162367