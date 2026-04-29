ES Energy Save Holding AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting 2026 in ES Energy Save Holding AB (publ)

ES Energy Save Holding AB (publ) held today, Wednesday 29 April 2026, its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") at Grand Hotel Alingsås at the address Bankgatan 1 in Alingsås. Lawyer Eric Ehrencrona from MAQS Advokatbyrå was elected as chairperson of the general meeting.

The following main resolutions were made at the Annual General Meeting:

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet, and allocation of results

The general meeting adopted the income statement and balance sheet for the company and the group for the financial year 2025 in accordance with the presented annual report.

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal regarding allocation of results, that the company's retained earnings be carried forward.

Discharge from liability

The general meeting resolved to discharge all individuals who held the position of director or CEO during the financial year 2025 from liability.

Board of Directors and auditor

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to re-elect the directors Maha Bouzeid, Christian Gulbrandsen, Julia Norinder, Inge Olausson, Fredrik Sävenstrand, and Per Wassén. Fredrik Sävenstrand was elected as chairperson of the Board of Directors and Per Wassén was elected as vice chairperson of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors thus consists of six directors without deputies.

The general meeting re-elected, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, the registered audit firm Cedra Väst Kommanditbolag ("Cedra") as the company's auditor. Cedra has continued to appoint Patrik Högström as principal auditor.

Fees to the Board of Directors and auditor

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that fees to the Board of Directors shall be paid as follows:

Fees to the Board of Directors for the period from this Annual General Meeting until the next Annual General Meeting shall amount to 3.5 income base amounts, corresponding to SEK 291,900, to the vice chairperson of the Board of Directors and 2.5 income base amounts, corresponding to SEK 208,500, to each of the other directors elected by the Annual General Meeting who are not employed by or operative in the company or the group. The chairperson of the Board of Directors holds an operational role within the company's group, and therefore no fee is payable to him. Fees to the Audit Committee shall amount to SEK 43,800 to the chairperson and SEK 21,900 each to the other members. Fees to the Remuneration Committee shall amount to SEK 32,800 to the chairperson and SEK 16,400 each to the other members.

Fees to the auditor were resolved to be paid in accordance with invoices approved by the company.

Adoption of principles for the Nomination Committee

The general meeting resolved to adopt principles for the Nomination Committee in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal.

Resolution on amendment of the Articles of Association (change of the company's business name)

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to adopt new Articles of Association whereby the company's business name is changed, as a first-hand alternative, to ES Group AB (publ) and, as a second-hand alternative, to ES Group Holding AB (publ).

Authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve on issue of new shares and/or warrants and/or convertibles

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions during the period until the next Annual General Meeting, resolve on issue of new shares and/or warrants and/or convertibles corresponding to a dilution of ten (10) percent of the total number of shares in the company.

The complete proposals of the Nomination Committee and the Board of Directors are available on the company's website, www.esgroup.co

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Helena Wachtmeister, CFO, ES Group

Email: hw@esgroup.co

About Us

ES Energy Save Holding AB (publ), operating as ES Group, is a Swedish heat pump technology and platform company. ES Group enables brands to enter and scale in heat pump markets through white label and ODM partnerships built on proprietary platform architecture and in-house control technology. ES Group also distributes heat pumps under its own brand, ES Energy Save, through installer and distribution networks across European markets. The company has been active in European heat pump markets since 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: ESGR B). Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.