Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
250 Tage bis zum Pentagon-Magnetverbot: Wie ein 46-Mio.-CAD-Small-Cap profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 895780 | ISIN: FI0009005318 | Ticker-Symbol: NRE
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 14:05
10,440 Euro
+0,68 % +0,070
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,40010,42016:39
10,40010,42016:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 16:30 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nokian Tyres plc: Ville Mansikkamäki appointed Senior Vice President for Heavy Tyres at Nokian Tyres and a member of the Nokian Tyres Management Team

Nokian Tyres plc Stock Exchange Release April 29, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. EEST

Mr. Ville Mansikkamäki (Executive MBA, BSc (Eng) in Logistics) has been appointed Senior Vice President, Heavy Tyres at Nokian Tyres and a member of the Nokian Tyres Management Team. Ville Mansikkamäki will start in the position by October 1, 2026. He will be located in Nokia, Finland and reports to President and CEO Paolo Pompei.

Ville Mansikkamäki joins Nokian Tyres from Ponsse Plc, a global manufacturer of cut-to-length forest machines where he served as VP, Europe. Prior to Ponsse, he held senior business leadership roles at CNH, Valtra and AGCO.

"I am pleased to welcome Ville Mansikkamäki to Nokian Tyres. His deep expertise in machinery industry and strong international leadership background will significantly support the continued development of our heavy tires business," says Paolo Pompei, Nokian Tyres President and CEO.

Ville will replace Tron Gulbrandsen who is managing Nokian Heavy Tyres on an interim basis in addition to his regular duty as SVP, Passenger Car Tyres, Nordics.

"I would like to thank Tron for his leadership and valuable contribution to Nokian Heavy Tyres," Paolo Pompei continues.

Ville Mansikkamäki's photo and CV are available at company.nokiantyres.com/investors/corporate-governance/group-management-team/.


Further information:?

Elina Lehtinen, Director, External Communications, Tel. +358 10 401 7361
media@nokiantyres.com
IR@nokiantyres.com

Nokian Tyres' purpose is to make the world safer by reinventing tires, and how they are made, over and over again - a safer place to drive, work and live now and for generations to come. Inspired by our northern heritage, we develop and manufacture premium tires for passenger cars, trucks and heavy machinery with sustainability at the heart of all our operations. Our Vianor chain provides tire and car services. We are some 4,000 people with net sales of EUR 1.4 billion in 2025, and together we lead the journey to smarter driving for people and for businesses. Nokian Tyres is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.Further information: company.nokiantyres.com, www.nokiantyres.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.