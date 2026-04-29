Nokian Tyres plc: Ville Mansikkamäki appointed Senior Vice President for Heavy Tyres at Nokian Tyres and a member of the Nokian Tyres Management Team

Nokian Tyres plc Stock Exchange Release April 29, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. EEST
Mr. Ville Mansikkamäki (Executive MBA, BSc (Eng) in Logistics) has been appointed Senior Vice President, Heavy Tyres at Nokian Tyres and a member of the Nokian Tyres Management Team. Ville Mansikkamäki will start in the position by October 1, 2026. He will be located in Nokia, Finland and reports to President and CEO Paolo Pompei.
Ville Mansikkamäki joins Nokian Tyres from Ponsse Plc, a global manufacturer of cut-to-length forest machines where he served as VP, Europe. Prior to Ponsse, he held senior business leadership roles at CNH, Valtra and AGCO.
"I am pleased to welcome Ville Mansikkamäki to Nokian Tyres. His deep expertise in machinery industry and strong international leadership background will significantly support the continued development of our heavy tires business," says Paolo Pompei, Nokian Tyres President and CEO.
Ville will replace Tron Gulbrandsen who is managing Nokian Heavy Tyres on an interim basis in addition to his regular duty as SVP, Passenger Car Tyres, Nordics.
"I would like to thank Tron for his leadership and valuable contribution to Nokian Heavy Tyres," Paolo Pompei continues.
Ville Mansikkamäki's photo and CV are available at company.nokiantyres.com/investors/corporate-governance/group-management-team/.
Further information:?
Elina Lehtinen, Director, External Communications, Tel. +358 10 401 7361
media@nokiantyres.com
IR@nokiantyres.com
Nokian Tyres' purpose is to make the world safer by reinventing tires, and how they are made, over and over again - a safer place to drive, work and live now and for generations to come. Inspired by our northern heritage, we develop and manufacture premium tires for passenger cars, trucks and heavy machinery with sustainability at the heart of all our operations. Our Vianor chain provides tire and car services. We are some 4,000 people with net sales of EUR 1.4 billion in 2025, and together we lead the journey to smarter driving for people and for businesses. Nokian Tyres is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.Further information: company.nokiantyres.com, www.nokiantyres.com