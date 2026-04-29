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WKN: 890262 | ISIN: DK0010201102 | Ticker-Symbol: KLH
Frankfurt
28.04.26 | 21:49
776,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 16:00 Uhr
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Københavns Lufthavne A/S: Course of Copenhagen Airports A/S' Annual General Meeting 2026

On Wednesday, 29 April 2026 at 3:00 pm (CEST), the annual general meeting of Copenhagen Airports A/S was held with the following agenda:

1. The report of the board of directors on the company's activities during the past year.
2. Presentation and adoption of the audited annual report.
3. Resolution to discharge the board of directors and the executive board from liability.
4. Resolution on the appropriation of profit or loss as recorded in the adopted annual report.
5. Election of members of the board of directors, including the chairman and the deputy chairmen.
6. Presentation of and advisory vote on the remuneration report.
7. Proposal from the board of directors to approve the company's remuneration policy.
8. Approval of remuneration to the board of directors for the current year.
9. Appointment of auditor and sustainability auditor.
10. Proposals from shareholders.
11. Authorisation to the chairman of the general meeting.
12. Any other business.

Re item 1

The general meeting acknowledged the report of the board of directors.

Re item 2

The general meeting adopted the 2025 annual report.

Re item 3

The general meeting discharged the board of directors and the executive board from liability.

Re item 4

The general meeting approved the proposal that the result of the financial year 2025 be carried forward to the following financial year.

Re item 5

Lars Sandahl Sørensen was elected as chairman of the board of directors, and Birgit Otto was elected as deputy chairman.

Further, Anne Louise Eberhard was re-elected as deputy chairman.

Anne Skovbro, Michael Holm og Henrik Dam Kristensen were re-elected as members of the board of directors. Claus Jensen was elected as new member of the board of directors.

Prior to the annual general meeting, Lars Nørby Johansen announced that he would not stand for re-election.

The board of directors also consists of the employee representatives Michael Marott Bock, Brian Bjørnø, and Michael Eriksen, who have been elected for the period until 2027.

Re item 6

The general meeting approved the company's remuneration report by advisory vote.

Re item 7

The general meeting approved the company's remuneration policy.

Re item 8

The general meeting approved the proposed remuneration of the board of directors for the current financial year.

Re item 9

The general meeting re-elected Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the company's auditor for both financial and sustainability reporting purposes.

Re item 10

There were no proposals from shareholders for discussion.

Re item 11

The general meeting authorised the chairman of the general meeting to register the resolutions with the Danish Business Authority.

COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S
P.O. Box 74
Lufthavnsboulevarden 6
DK-2770 Kastrup

Telephone: +45 32312800
E-mail: cphpresse@cph.dk
www.cph.dk
CVR no. 14 70 72 04

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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