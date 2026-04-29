Alerts: For Generations To Come: Ancestry Publishes 2025 Impact Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Ancestry, the global leader in family history, published its 2025 Impact Report, detailing the company's ongoing commitment to enhancing its products and leveraging its resources to build a better future for generations to come. The report outlines key achievements across the business in 2025, showcasing efforts to empower its people and partners, deliver meaningful service to customers, and make a positive impact on communities and the planet.

"We remain unwavering in our commitment to meaningfully serve our customers while operating our business in a manner that is good for both people and the planet," said Howard Hochhauser, President & CEO of Ancestry. "Our Impact Report reflects how we are expanding access to history, strengthening trust through responsible data and technology practices, and helping future generations discover where they come from and see themselves in the stories of the past."

The 2025 Impact Report highlights Ancestry's progress in key areas, including:

Expanding Access to Historical Records : Exceeded Ancestry's 3-year philanthropic commitment to allocate $3 million to making culturally significant history that is at risk of being forgotten available to everyone at no cost. In 2025 alone, Ancestry made more than 13 million culturally significant records available to everyone for free, including new collections related to enslavement and the Holocaust.

Powering Discoveries for All : Added over 4 billion new records and introduced 68 new and updated DNA regions, helping more than 29 million people connect to over 3,600 places worldwide.

Empowering Students : Exceeded 3-year goal of providing more than 10 million students with free access to historical records through AncestryClassroom, reaching over 13.8 million students in total after expanding access by 800,000 students in 2025 alone. Additionally, Ancestry awarded 26 scholarships through the HistoryMakers College Tour and Scholarship program.

Driving Sustainability: Innovated across the supply chain to reduce emissions in production and distribution per AncestryDNA kit by 8.1%.

To learn more and to view the full 2025 Impact Report, please visit https://www.ancestry.com/corporate/annual-impact-report.

About Ancestry

Ancestry, the global leader in family history, connects everyone with their past so they can discover, preserve, and share their unique family stories. With our unparalleled collection of more than 70 billion records, over 3.8 million subscribers, and over 29 million people in our growing DNA network, customers can discover their family story and gain a new level of understanding of their lives. Over the past 40 years, we've built trusted relationships with millions of people who have chosen us as the platform for discovering, preserving and sharing the most important information about themselves and their families.

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Jillian McCoy, Director, Corporate Responsibility & Communications

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/for-generations-to-come-ancestry-publishes-2025-impact-report-1162370