Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
250 Tage bis zum Pentagon-Magnetverbot: Wie ein 46-Mio.-CAD-Small-Cap profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 917602 | ISIN: FI0009007355 | Ticker-Symbol: RAP
Frankfurt
29.04.26 | 08:02
0,902 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RAPALA VMC OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RAPALA VMC OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9941,04017:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 14:30 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rapala VMC: Decisions of Rapala VMC Corporation's Annual General Meeting and Organising Meeting of the Board of Directors

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION, Decisions of general meeting, April 29, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. EEST

The Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Rapala VMC Corporation has on 29 April 2026 adopted the financial statement of the financial year 2025 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors, the CEO and the deputy CEO from liability for the financial year that ended on 31 December 2025. The AGM approved the remuneration report for governing bodies for the financial year 2025.

The AGM approved the Board of Director's proposal, according to which no dividend be paid based on the adopted balance sheet for the financial year 2025.

The AGM approved that the Board of Directors consists of six members. Emmanuel Viellard, Julia Aubertin, Vesa Luhtanen, Alexander Rosenlew, Johan Berg and Pascal Lebard were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. The AGM resolved that the annual fee paid to each Board member is EUR 25,000 and EUR 70,000 to the Chairman of the Board. Board members are paid EUR 1,000 per meeting for attendance at meetings of the Board and its committee.

In its organising meeting, the Board elected Alexander Rosenlew as Chairman of the Board.

Authorised Public Accountants Firm Deloitte Ltd was elected as the company's auditor. Deloitte Ltd has informed that Authorized Public Accountant and Authorized Sustainability Auditor Jenny Lindvall will be the principal auditor. The auditor's fee shall be paid according to the approved invoice.

The sustainability audit firm Deloitte Ltd was elected as the company's sustainability reporting assurer. Deloitte Ltd has informed that Authorized Public Accountant and Authorized Sustainability Auditor Jenny Lindvall will be the principal sustainability reporting assurer. The sustainability reporting assurer's fee shall be paid according to the approved invoice.

The AGM authorised the Board of Directors to resolve in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors on the issuance of a maximum of 3,900,000 shares through a share issue or by issuing options and other special rights entitling to shares pursuant to chapter 10, section 1 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act in one or several tranches. The proposed maximum number of shares corresponds to 10% of all shares in the company. The authorisation can also be used for incentive arrangements for the company's management and key persons, however, no more than 900,000 shares in total may be granted for this purpose. The authorisation covers both the issuance of new shares and the transfer of treasury shares held by the company, and the issuance may be carried out with or without payment. Under the authorisation, the Board of Directors may issue shares or options and other special rights entitling to shares also otherwise than in proportion to the shareholdings of the shareholders (directed share issue). The Board of Directors is entitled to resolve on all terms and conditions of share issues and the issue of option rights and other special rights entitling to shares. The authorisation is valid until 30 June 2027.

The AGM authorised the Board of Directors to resolve in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors to repurchase a maximum of 2,000,000 the company's own shares by using the company's unrestricted equity in one or several tranches. The proposed maximum number of shares corresponds to approximately 5.13% of the company's total number of shares. The shares may be repurchased for developing the company's capital structure, for financing or carrying out potential corporate acquisitions or other business arrangements, to be used as a part of the company's remuneration or incentive plan or to be otherwise transferred further or cancelled, for example. The shares may be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the existing shareholdings of the company as directed repurchases at the market price of the shares quoted on the trading venues where the company's shares are traded or at the price otherwise established on the market at the time of the repurchase. The authorisation is valid until 30 June 2027.

Rapala VMC Corporation

Cyrille Viellard
President and Chief Executive Officer

Additional Information
For additional information, please contact: Tuomo Leino, Investor Relations (tel. +358 9 7562 540)

About Rapala VMC Corporation
Rapala VMC Group is the world's leading fishing tackle company with a largest distribution network in the industry. The Group is a global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, and the UK. The Group's brand portfolio includes leading brands in the industry such as Rapala, VMC, Sufix, 13Fishing as well as Okuma in Europe. The Group, with net sales of EUR 228 million in 2025, employs some 1 400 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

www.rapalavmc.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.