XGRIDS PortalCam Becomes First Product to Win Four NAB Product of the Year Awards in a Single Year

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spatial intelligence company XGRIDS announced that its spatial camera, PortalCam, has been named a winner in four categories at the 2026 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards, announced April 22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. PortalCam received honors in Cameras, Graphics/VFX/Switchers, Intelligent Technology, and Remote/Live Production, becoming the only product in the program's eight-year history to win across four categories in a single year.

Presented by the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), the NAB Show is widely recognized as one of the world's leading events for broadcast, film, and media technology, bringing together global innovators and production professionals.

Recognition across four production categories-capture, post-production, AI-driven workflows, and live production-reflects the growing role of spatial intelligence technologies across the full content pipeline.

PortalCam combines LiDAR with a multi-camera array to capture real-world environments as photorealistic, measurable 3D Gaussian Splatting (3DGS) models in a single walkthrough. The captured data is processed in XGRIDS' LCC Studio software to produce navigable 3D environments ready for editing, visualization, and deployment into Unreal Engine and Unity.

By enabling real-world locations to become reusable digital assets, PortalCam supports workflows across pre-production, production, and post-production. Location scouting can be performed once and reused remotely by distributed teams, while virtual production workflows operate independently from physical locations. VFX teams can work directly from complete spatial datasets rather than limited 2D footage.

PortalCam and the LCC pipeline are already in use across broadcast and film production. In South Korea, SBS integrated the system into its AIXR Studio to support XR-based live broadcast workflows. For the Cannes-winning film Resurrection, the technology was used for location scouting and virtual set planning, allowing the team to make decisions inside digital replicas of real-world environments. On the Apple TV+ series Shrinking, PortalCam was used to pre-capture shooting environments and project them onto LED volumes, enabling actors to perform against photoreal digital sets and reducing downstream compositing work.

"Winning four awards across four categories reflects a larger transformation underway," said Sunny Liao, Director of Global Sales & Marketing at XGRIDS. "Spatial capture is evolving from a specialized tool into core infrastructure for how digital content is created and used across industries."

About XGRIDS

XGRIDS is building a spatial intelligence platform that bridges the physical and digital worlds, enabling physical environments to become structured spatial data usable across production, simulation, and AI-driven applications.

CONTACT:

XGRIDS, xiangxiang.li@xgrids.com

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