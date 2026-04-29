GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

- Total revenues for the fourth quarter decreased by 24.9% year over year to RMB 228.7 million (US$32.7 million)[1].
- Net income was RMB-55.7million (US$-8.0 million)[1] compared to RMB-72.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Core net income[4] was RMB63.2 million (US$9.0 million)[1] compared to RMB57.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.
SHANGHAI, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2025.
Fourth Quarter of 2025 Operational Highlights
Hotels
- A total of 4,580 hotels with 327,060 hotel rooms were in operation as of December 31, 2025.
- The Company opened 76 hotels and had a pipeline of 1,260 hotels contracted for or under development as of December 31, 2025.
- The average daily room rate was RMB162, a decrease of 4.0% from RMB169 in the fourth quarter of 2024.
- The occupancy rate was 64.7%, down from 68.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Revenue per available room, or RevPAR, was RMB105, a 9.5% year-over-year decrease.
[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB 6.9931 on December 31, 2025 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/20260105/.
2. Adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding the impact by the exemption of fees from franchisees, impact from disposal of L&O hotel assets, impairment of goodwill and trademarks of restaurant business, impairment of assets, provisions for loan to franchisee loans, foreign exchange losses., and earnings from the disposal of investment.
3. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is calculated as net income plus other operating expenses, income tax expense, share of loss in equity investees, net of tax, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, losses from investment in equity securities, other general expenses, and other expense, net, but excludes other operating income, interest income and other, net, gains from investment in equity securities, share of gains in equity investees (net of tax), and other income, net. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) included in this report has been aligned according to the above mentioned definition.
4. Core net income (non-GAAP) is calculated as net income plus share-based compensation, losses from investments in equity securities (net of 25% tax), other expense(net of 25% tax), one-time fees and expense, income tax expenses related to dividend distribution, and other general expenses but excludes government subsidies (net of 25% tax), gains from investment in equity securities (net of 25% tax), and other income (net of 25% tax).
5. Each ADS represents one ordinary share.
Restaurants
- A total of 191 restaurants were in operation as of December 31, 2025.
- The AC (average check) was RMB38, a 17.8% year-over-year decrease.
- The ADT (average daily tickets) was 88, down from 93 in the fourth quarter of 2024.
- The ADS (average daily sales per store) was RMB3,312, a decrease of 21.8% from RMB4,234 in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Quarter Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
Revenues
Leased-and-operated
90,969,160
28,534,041
(207,412)
119,295,789
Franchised-and-managed revenues
148,174,447
4,759,771
-
152,934,218
Wholesales and others
1,026,363
31,759,229
(495,936)
32,289,656
Total revenues
240,169,970
65,053,041
(703,348)
304,519,663
Quarter Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
Total
Revenues
Leased-and-operated
85,005,220
21,237,340
-
106,242,560
15,192,484
Franchised-and-managed
104,151,920
954,557
-
105,106,477
15,030,026
Wholesales and others
724,362
16,926,284
(338,210)
17,312,436
2,475,646
Total revenues
189,881,502
39,118,181
(338,210)
228,661,473
32,698,156
2025 Financial Results
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
Revenues
Leased-and-operated
437,521,898
159,326,153
-207,411
596,640,640
Franchised-and-managed
625,072,856
10,287,457
-
635,360,313
Wholesales and others
3,908,057
109,031,616
-1,500,428
111,439,245
Total revenues
1,066,502,811
278,645,226
-1,707,839
1,343,440,198
Year Ended
December
December
December
December
December
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
Total
Revenues
Leased-and-operated
381,361,912
106,812,441
(241,982)
487,932,371
69,773,401
Franchised-and-managed
528,472,018
5,979,850
-
534,451,868
76,425,601
Wholesales and others
2,514,491
73,456,665
(1,002,001)
74,969,155
10,720,446
Total revenues
912,348,421
186,248,956
(1,243,983)
1,097,353,394
156,919,448
Total revenue
Total revenues were RMB228.7 million (US$32.7 million)[1],a 24.9% year-over-year decrease.
Hotel revenues were RMB189.9 million (US$27.2 million)[1], a 20.9% year-over-year decrease due to a 9.5% year-over-year decrease in RevPAR, the closure of 15 L&O hotels since the first quarter of 2025 due to lease expirations and strategic reviews. The decrease was partially offset by revenues from new openings.
Restaurant revenues were RMB39.1 million (US$5.6 million)[1], a 39.9% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to a 21.8% decrease in ADS and the decrease in the number of L&O stores.
Total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2025 were RMB1,097.4 million (US$156.9 million)[1], an 18.3% year-over-year decrease.
Total revenues from leased-and-operated, or L&O, hotels and restaurants were RMB106.2million (US$15.2 million)[1], a 10.9% year-over-year decrease.
Total revenues from L&O hotels were RMB85.0 million (US$12.2 million)[1], a 6.6% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was primarily attributable to a 4.6% year-over-year decrease in L&O hotels' RevPAR, the closure of 15 L&O hotels since the first quarter of 2025, and the reduction in sublease income resulting from the closure of L&O hotels, offset by revenues from the opening of 5 L&O hotels during 2025.
Total revenues from L&O restaurants were RMB21.2 million (US$3.0 million)[1], a 25.6 % year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to the closure of 6 L&O stores since the first quarter of 2025 and a 14.1% year-over-year decrease in L&O stores' ADS. Same L&O store revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased by 10.4% year over year.
Total revenues from L&O hotels and restaurants for the year ended December 31, 2025 were RMB487.9 million (US$69.8 million)[1], an 18.2% year-over-year decrease.
Total revenues from franchised-and-managed, or F&M, hotels and restaurants were RMB105.1 million (US$15.0 million)[1], a 31.3% year-over-year decrease.
Total revenues from F&M hotels were RMB104.2 million (US$14.9 million)[1], a 29.7% year-over-year decrease, primarily attributable to a temporary waiver of RMB21.0 million of management fees for hotels facing business difficulties, and a decline of RMB6.9 million in membership revenues. The decrease was partially due to the amortization cycle started from the pandemic period three years ago, in which the sales of membership cards were historically underperformed. Excluding these impacts, revenues from F&M hotels decreased 10.9% year over year, due to a 9.6% decrease in F&M hotels' RevPAR.
Total revenues from F&M restaurants were RMB1.0 million (US$0.1 million)[1], a 79.9% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to a 10.9% decrease in ADS.
Total revenues from F&M hotels and restaurants for the year were RMB534.5million (US$76.4million)[1], a 15.9% year-over-year decrease.
Total revenues from wholesale and others were RMB17.3 million (US$2.5 million)[1], a 46.4% year-over-year decrease.
Total revenues from wholesale and others for the year were RMB75.0 million (US$10.7 million)[1], a 32.7% year-over-year decrease.
Total operating costs and expenses
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
Operating costs and
Operating costs
139,910,728
59,854,076
(791,324)
198,973,480
Selling and marketing expenses
13,451,271
4,083,785
87,975
17,623,031
General and administrative
39,695,498
3,347,191
-
43,042,689
Other operating expenses
2,635,870
16,422
-
2,652,292
Impairment loss of goodwill
-
81,008,000
-
81,008,000
Impairment of indefinite-lived
-
39,072,000
-
39,072,000
Other general expenses
30,012,799
-
-
30,012,799
Total operating costs and
225,706,166
187,381,474
(703,349)
412,384,291
Quarter Ended
December
December
December
December
December
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
Total
Operating costs and expenses
Operating costs
123,262,562
35,625,047
(338,210)
158,549,399
22,672,263
Selling and marketing expenses
11,805,604
2,001,482
-
13,807,086
1,974,387
General and administrative expenses
18,578,972
5,933,471
-
24,512,443
3,505,233
Other operating expenses
40,245,786
(57,902)
-
40,187,884
5,746,791
Impairment loss of goodwill
-
66,491,000
-
66,491,000
9,508,087
Impairment of indefinite-lived
-
17,331,000
-
17,331,000
2,478,300
Other general expenses
31,779,622
-
-
31,779,622
4,544,424
Total operating costs and expenses
225,672,546
127,324,098
(338,210)
352,658,434
50,429,485
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
Operating costs and expenses
Operating costs
593,798,806
230,496,349
(1,707,841)
822,587,314
Selling and marketing expenses
55,028,196
12,556,863
-
67,585,059
General and administrative expenses
156,401,775
26,149,319
-
182,551,094
Other operating expenses
4,937,315
2,153,148
-
7,090,463
Impairment loss of goodwill
-
81,008,000
-
81,008,000
Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible
-
39,072,000
-
39,072,000
Other general expenses
41,769,330
-
-
41,769,330
Total operating costs and expenses
851,935,422
391,435,679
(1,707,841)
1,241,663,260
Year Ended
December
December
December
December
December
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
Total
Operating costs and expenses
Operating costs
552,869,547
162,768,869
(1,243,984)
714,394,432
102,157,045
Selling and marketing expenses
46,084,781
8,699,788
-
54,784,569
7,834,089
General and administrative expenses
111,872,466
18,589,380
-
130,461,846
18,655,796
Other operating expenses
50,188,458
1,543,018
-
51,731,476
7,397,503
Impairment loss of goodwill
-
66,491,000
-
66,491,000
9,508,087
Impairment of indefinite-lived
-
17,331,000
-
17,331,000
2,478,300
Other general expenses
82,874,509
-
-
82,874,509
11,850,897
Total operating costs and
843,889,761
275,423,055
(1,243,984)
1,118,068,832
159,881,717
Operating costs were RMB158.5 million (US$22.7 million)[1], a 20.3% year-over-year decrease.
Operating costs of the hotel business were RMB123.3 million (US$17.6million)[1], an 11.9% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly attributable to lower depreciation and amortization, lower staff related costs, and lower consumable, food and beverage caused by the closing of 15 L&O hotels, partially offset by the rental increase caused by 5 new L&O hotels and the renewal of certain lease agreements.
Operating costs of the restaurant business were RMB35.6million (US$5.1 million)[1], a 40.5% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to the closure of L&O stores.
For the year, operating costs were RMB714.4 million (US$102.2 million) [1], representing a 13.2% decrease.
Selling and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB13.8 million (US$2.0 million)[1], a 21.7% year-over-year decrease.
Selling and marketing expenses of the hotel business were RMB11.8 million (US$1.7 million)[1], a 12.2% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to lower staff related costs, and lower traveling and meal expenses.
Selling and marketing expenses of the restaurant business were RMB2.0 million (US$0.3 million)[1]., a 51.0% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to lower staff related expenses, and lower sales-channel commissions.
For the year, selling and marketing expenses were RMB54.8 million (US$7.8million)[1], an 18.9% decrease.
General and administrative, or G&A expenses were RMB24.5 million (US$3.5 million)[1], a 43.1% year-over-year decrease.
G&A expenses of the hotel business were RMB18.6 million (US$2.7 million)[1], a 53.2% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to lower staff G&A staff related expenses, lower traveling and meal expenses, and lower consulting fees.
G&A expenses of the restaurant business were RMB5.9 million (US$0.8 million)[1], a 77.3 % year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly due to higher bad debt provisions for long-aged account receivables.
For the year, G&A expenses were RMB130.5 million (US$18.7 million)[1], a 28.5% year-over-year decrease.
Other operating expenses were RMB40.2 million (US$5.7 million)[1], mainly due to the disposal of L&O hotel assets. For the year, other operating expenses were RMB51.7 million, (US$ 7.4 million)[1], increased from RMB 7.1 million in 2024.
Impairment loss of goodwill was RMB66.5million (US$9.5 million)[1], a 17.9% decrease year over year. Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible asset was RMB17.3 million(US$2.5 million), a 55.6% decrease year over year. These expenses were impairment of goodwill and trademarks related to the restaurant business.
Other general expenses were RMB31.8million (US$4.5 million)[1], a 5.9% year-over-year increase. These expenses include provisions for loan receivables related to franchisee loans, and impairment of assets.
For the year, other general expenses were RMB82.9 million (US$11.9 million)[1].
Gross profit, defined as total revenues deducted by hotel and restaurant costs, was RMB70.1 million (US$10.0 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 33.6%. Gross margin was 30.7%, compared to 34.7% a year ago. The gross profit of the hotel business was RMB66.6 million (US$9.5 million)[1], a 33.6% year-over-year decrease. The gross profit of the restaurant business was RMB3.5 million (US$0.5 million)[1], a 32.8% year-over-year decrease. Gross profit for the year was RMB383.0 million (US$54.8 million) [1], a 26.5% year-over-year decrease.
Income from operations was RMB-64.9 million (US$-9.3 million)[1], compared to income from operations of RMB-95.0million in the fourth quarter of 2024, with a margin of -2 8.4 %. The loss was due to certain one-time or non-operation impacts, including impairment loss of goodwill and trademarks related to restaurant business, provisions for loan receivables related to franchisee loans, impairment of assets, while offset by impact from disposal of L&O hotel assets. Excluding these, the adjusted income from operations decreased 8.3% year over year, mainly due to the year-over-year 9.6% decrease in Revpar. The margin for the adjusted income from operations was 24.3%, up from 19.9% one year ago, thanks to lower operating costs and expenses.
Income from operations of the hotel business was RMB23.2 million (US$3.3 million)[1], compared to an income from operations of RMB26.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned items on hotels, adjusted income from operations of the hotel business decreased 2.8% year over year, and the margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 22.1%, up from 21.6% one year ago, due to lower operating costs and expenses.
Loss from operations of the restaurant business was RMB88.1 million (US$12.6 million)[1], compared to loss from operations of RMB121.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding impairment loss of goodwill, and impairment of indefinite-lived intangible asset, loss from operations of the restaurant business was RMB4.3 million(US$0.6million) with a negative margin of 11.0%.
Income from operations for the year was RMB56.7 million (US$8.1 million) [1] compared to income from operations of RMB161.9 million in 2024.
Net income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB-55.7million (US$- 8.0 million)[1], compared to a net income of RMB-72.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and net margin was -24.4%. The loss was impacted by certain one-time or non-operation impacts, including impairment loss of goodwill and trademarks related to restaurant business, provisions for loan receivables related to franchisee loans, impairment of assets, and foreign exchange losses, while offset by earnings from the disposal of investment in equity securities and disposal of L&O hotel assets. Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned items on hotels, adjusted net income [2] was RMB60.5 million, an increase of 6.7%, with a margin of 26.5%.
Net income of the hotel business was RMB29.5 million (US$4.2 million)[1], compared to a net income of RMB28.4million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and net margin was15.5%. Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned items on hotels, adjusted net income[2] of the hotel business increased 6 3.9 % to RMB61.9million (US$ 8.9 million)[1] with a margin of 32.6 %.
Net loss of the restaurant business was RMB85.2million (US$12.2million)[1], compared to a net loss of RMB101.2million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding the impairment of trademarks and goodwill, adjusted net loss of the restaurant business was RMB1.4 million(US$0.2 million)[1] with a margin of -3.6%.
Net income for the year was RMB163.4 million (US$23.4 million) [1] compared to net income of RMB107.3 million in 2024, with a margin of 14.9%.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)[3] in the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB41.9 million (US$6.0 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 41.3%. Adjusted EBITDA[3] margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) [3] as a percentage of total revenues, was 18.3%, compared to 23.5% a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) [3] for the year was RMB286.6 million (US$41.0 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 25.8%.
Core net income (non-GAAP) [4] in the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB63.2 million (US$9.0 million)[1], a year-over-year increase of 9.2%. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP) [4] as a percentage of total revenues, was 27.6%, up from 19.0% one year ago. Core net income (non-GAAP) [4] for the year was RMB211.2 million (US$30.2million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 23.9%.
Earnings per American Depositary Share, or ADS, (basic and diluted) in the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB-0.55(US$-0.08)[1], down from RMB-0.70 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) [4] was RMB0.63 (US$0.09)[1], increase from RMB0.57 a year ago.
Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the hotel business were RMB 0.29 (US$0.04)[1], as stable as one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) [4] for the hotel business were RMB0.63 (US$0.09)[1], increase from RMB0.45 a year ago.
Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the year of 2025 was RMB1.65 (US$0.24)[1] increased from RMB1.08 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) [4] was RMB2.09 (US$0.30)[1] for the year, a decrease from RMB2.73 a year ago.
Cash flow Operating cash inflow in the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB32.5 million (US$4.6 million)[1] as a result of income from operations. Investing cash inflow for the fourth quarter 2025 was RMB27.6 million (US$3.9million)[1], which was primarily attributable to proceeds from disposal of long-term investments,offset by an advance payment for the purchase of strategic assets. Financing cash outflow in the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB43.2 million (US$6.2 million)[1], mainly attributable to dividends distributed to the shareholders.
Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits of RMB1,964.0 million (US$280.8 million)[1], compared to RMB2,014.6million as of September 30, 2025. The decrease was primarily due to dividends distributed to the shareholders, an advance payment for the purchase of strategic assets, partially offset by cash from operating activities, and disposal of investment on equity securities.
Guidance
Taking into account the recovery in long-term trends and short-term industry fluctuations, we expect the decline of total revenues of our organic hotel business for the full year of 2026 to be flat compared to their 2025 levels.
The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary views based on its recovery and may not be indicative of the final financial results for any future periods or the full year.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present them, are useful financial metrics to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.
The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.
The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.
The terms Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are not measures of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.
Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China. As of December 31, 2025, GreenTree had a total number of 4,580 hotels and 191 restaurants. In 2024, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree 13th among the 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 225. GreenTree was the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2024 according to the China Hospitality Association.
GreenTree has a broad portfolio of diverse brands spanning from the economy to mid-scale, up-scale and luxury segments of the hospitality industry mainly in China. Through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a diverse brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.
For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com
Safe Harbor Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release are current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31
December 31
December 31
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,490,235,562
1,652,179,474
236,258,523
Restricted cash
16,096,476
7,389,650
1,056,706
Short-term investments
10,475
-
-
Accounts receivable, net of
99,688,034
81,335,494
11,630,821
Amounts due from related parties
21,839,929
18,843,062
2,694,522
Inventories
6,881,470
4,922,160
703,860
Other current assets
114,898,590
92,557,400
13,235,532
Loans receivable, net
85,463,467
38,798,333
5,548,088
Total current assets
1,835,114,003
1,896,025,573
271,128,052
Non-current assets:
Amounts due from a related party
110,000,000
110,000,000
15,729,791
Restricted cash
18,869,900
18,869,900
2,698,360
Long-term time deposits
285,570,000
285,570,000
40,835,967
Loans receivable, net
15,372,238
12,034,825
1,720,957
Property and equipment, net
649,528,210
559,918,957
80,067,346
Intangible assets, net
75,677,551
56,403,818
8,065,639
Goodwill
96,074,468
25,721,262
3,678,092
Long-term investments
184,024,217
156,929,090
22,440,561
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,328,582,419
1,130,088,595
161,600,520
Other assets
102,545,848
297,560,050
42,550,519
Deferred tax assets
245,760,095
237,098,634
33,904,654
TOTAL ASSETS
4,947,118,949
4,786,220,704
684,420,458
LIABSLITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Long-term bank loans, current
400,000
56,800,000
8,122,292
Accounts payable
56,488,405
44,687,183
6,390,182
Advance from customers
25,684,437
21,946,599
3,138,322
Amounts due to related parties
17,462,176
17,518,102
2,505,055
Salary and welfare payable
78,234,585
73,657,641
10,532,903
Deferred revenue
175,046,178
169,139,889
24,186,682
Accrued expenses and other current
481,910,291
539,836,968
77,195,660
Income tax payable
88,876,497
72,129,824
10,314,428
Operating lease liabilities, current
241,363,244
184,665,265
26,406,782
Total current liabilities
1,165,465,813
1,180,381,471
168,792,306
Long-term bank loans
256,200,000
199,400,000
28,513,821
Deferred revenue
176,353,919
134,414,010
19,220,948
Other long-term liabilities
120,975,955
117,513,512
16,804,208
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
1,215,776,075
1,032,472,822
147,641,650
Deferred tax liabilities
79,670,908
55,941,338
7,999,505
Unrecognized tax benefits
440,072,214
457,930,743
65,483,225
Total liabilities
3,454,514,884
3,178,053,896
454,455,663
Shareholders' equity:
Class A ordinary shares
222,587,070
222,587,070
31,829,528
Class B ordinary shares
115,534,210
115,534,210
16,521,172
Treasury Stock
(37,043,116)
(48,054,863)
(6,871,754)
Additional paid-in capital
1,609,972,272
1,566,949,877
224,070,852
Retained earnings (Accumulated
(458,337,571)
(291,545,545)
(41,690,458)
Accumulated other comprehensive
6,033,263
11,093,099
1,586,292
Total GreenTree Hospitality Group
1,458,746,128
1,576,563,848
225,445,632
Non-controlling interests
33,857,937
31,602,960
4,519,163
Total shareholders' equity
1,492,604,065
1,608,166,808
229,964,795
TOTAL LIABSLITIES AND
4,947,118,949
4,786,220,704
684,420,458
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December
December
December
December
December
December
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated
119,295,789
106,242,560
15,192,484
596,640,640
487,932,371
69,773,401
Franchised-and-managed
152,934,218
105,106,477
15,030,026
635,360,313
534,451,868
76,425,601
Wholesales and others
32,289,656
17,312,436
2,475,646
111,439,245
74,969,155
10,720,446
Total revenues
304,519,663
228,661,473
32,698,156
1,343,440,198
1,097,353,394
156,919,448
Operating costs and
Operating costs
(198,973,480)
(158,549,399)
(22,672,263)
(822,587,314)
(714,394,432)
(102,157,045)
Selling and marketing
(17,623,031)
(13,807,086)
(1,974,387)
(67,585,059)
(54,784,569)
(7,834,089)
General and
(43,042,689)
(24,512,443)
(3,505,233)
(182,551,094)
(130,461,846)
(18,655,796)
Other operating expenses
(2,652,292)
(40,187,884)
(5,746,791)
(7,090,463)
(51,731,476)
(7,397,503)
Impairment loss of
(81,008,000)
(66,491,000)
(9,508,087)
(81,008,000)
(66,491,000)
(9,508,087)
Impairment of
(39,072,000)
(17,331,000)
(2,478,300)
(39,072,000)
(17,331,000)
(2,478,300)
Other general expenses
(30,012,799)
(31,779,622)
(4,544,424)
(41,769,330)
(82,874,509)
(11,850,897)
Total operating costs
(412,384,291)
(352,658,434)
(50,429,485)
(1,241,663,260)
(1,118,068,832)
(159,881,717)
Other operating income
12,898,817
59,110,768
8,452,727
60,147,558
77,371,723
11,064,010
Income from operations
(94,965,811)
(64,886,193)
(9,278,602)
161,924,496
56,656,285
8,101,741
Interest income and
12,633,535
9,393,209
1,343,211
40,072,068
37,806,975
5,406,326
Interest expense
(1,824,933)
(2,095,890)
(299,708)
(6,310,152)
(7,644,628)
(1,093,167)
Gains (losses) from
(9,544,253)
(24,444,565)
(3,495,526)
(14,953,679)
5,000,000
714,990
Other income, net
34,336,161
22,218,586
3,177,215
16,474,064
113,255,005
16,195,250
Income before income
(59,365,301)
(59,814,853)
(8,553,410)
197,206,797
205,073,637
29,325,140
Income tax expense
(12,758,025)
3,254,084
465,328
(88,726,969)
(45,880,022)
(6,560,756)
Income (loss) before
(72,123,326)
(56,560,769)
(8,088,082)
108,479,828
159,193,615
22,764,384
Share of loss/(income) in
(700,781)
818,603
117,058
(1,165,474)
4,163,620
595,390
Net income(loss)
(72,824,107)
(55,742,166)
(7,971,024)
107,314,354
163,357,235
23,359,774
Net loss/(income)
1,368,731
258,970
37,032
2,687,878
3,434,790
491,168
Net income attributable
(71,455,377)
(55,483,196)
(7,933,992)
110,002,232
166,792,025
23,850,942
Net earnings per share
Class A ordinary
(0.70)
(0.55)
(0.08)
1.08
1.65
0.24
Class B ordinary
(0.70)
(0.55)
(0.08)
1.08
1.65
0.24
Net earnings per ADS
Class A ordinary
(0.70)
(0.55)
(0.08)
1.08
1.65
0.24
Class B ordinary
(0.70)
(0.55)
(0.08)
1.08
1.65
0.24
Weighted average
Class A ordinary
66,765,032
66,134,813
66,134,813
66,776,243
66,366,641
66,366,641
Class B ordinary
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
Other comprehensive
Foreign currency
(20,725,862)
7,667,013
1,096,369
(22,368,019)
5,059,836
723,547
Comprehensive
(93,549,969)
(48,075,153)
(6,874,655)
84,946,335
168,417,071
24,083,321
Comprehensive
1,368,731
258,970
37,032
2,687,878
3,434,790
491,168
Comprehensive income
(92,181,238)
(47,816,183)
(6,837,623)
87,634,213
171,851,861
24,574,489
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Hotel Statements of Comprehensive Income
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2025
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated revenues
90,969,160
85,005,220
12,155,585
437,521,898
381,361,912
54,534,028
Franchised-and-managed revenues
148,174,447
104,151,920
14,893,526
625,072,856
528,472,018
75,570,493
Wholesales and others
1,026,363
724,362
103,583
3,908,057
2,514,491
359,567
Total revenues
240,169,970
189,881,502
27,152,694
1,066,502,811
912,348,421
130,464,088
Operating costs and expenses
Operating costs
(139,910,728)
(123,262,562)
(17,626,312)
(593,798,806)
(552,869,547)
(79,059,294)
Selling and marketing expenses
(13,451,271)
(11,805,604)
(1,688,179)
(55,028,196)
(46,084,781)
(6,590,036)
General and administrative expenses
(39,695,498)
(18,578,972)
(2,656,758)
(156,401,775)
(111,872,466)
(15,997,550)
Other operating expenses
(2,635,870)
(40,245,786)
(5,755,071)
(4,937,315)
(50,188,458)
(7,176,854)
Other general expenses
(30,012,799)
(31,779,622)
(4,544,425)
(41,769,330)
(82,874,509)
(11,850,897)
Total operating costs and expenses
(225,706,166)
(225,672,546)
(32,270,745)
(851,935,422)
(843,889,761)
(120,674,631)
Other operating income
11,644,397
59,024,549
8,440,398
56,818,174
76,874,333
10,992,883
Income from operations
26,108,201
23,233,505
3,322,347
271,385,563
145,332,993
20,782,340
Interest income and other, net
12,606,174
9,365,397
1,339,234
39,982,179
37,684,201
5,388,769
Interest expense
(1,825,243)
(2,168,449)
(310,084)
(6,310,152)
(7,644,628)
(1,093,167)
Gains (losses) from investment in equity securities
(9,544,253)
(24,444,565)
(3,495,526)
(10,314,000)
5,000,000
714,990
Other income, net
34,321,711
22,941,763
3,280,628
16,383,657
114,001,612
16,302,016
Income before income taxes
61,666,590
28,927,651
4,136,599
311,127,247
294,374,178
42,094,948
Income tax expense
(32,610,806)
(261,788)
(37,435)
(107,223,277)
(48,997,177)
(7,006,503)
Income (loss) before share of gains in equity investees
29,055,784
28,665,863
4,099,164
203,903,970
245,377,001
35,088,445
Share of loss/(income) in equity investees, net of tax
(700,781)
818,603
117,059
(1,165,474)
4,163,620
595,390
Net income(loss)
28,355,003
29,484,466
4,216,223
202,738,496
249,540,621
35,683,835
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Restaurant Statements of Comprehensive Income
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2025
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated revenues
28,534,041
21,237,340
3,036,899
159,326,153
106,812,441
15,273,976
Franchised-and-managed revenues
4,759,771
954,557
136,500
10,287,457
5,979,850
855,107
Wholesales and others
31,759,229
16,926,284
2,420,426
109,031,616
73,456,665
10,504,163
Total revenues
65,053,041
39,118,181
5,593,825
278,645,226
186,248,956
26,633,246
Operating costs and expenses
Operating costs
(59,854,076)
(35,625,047)
(5,094,314)
(230,496,349)
(162,768,869)
(23,275,639)
Selling and marketing expenses
(4,083,785)
(2,001,482)
(286,208)
(12,556,863)
(8,699,788)
(1,244,053)
General and administrative expenses
(3,347,191)
(5,933,471)
(848,475)
(26,149,319)
(18,589,380)
(2,658,246)
Other operating expenses
(16,422)
57,902
8,280
(2,153,148)
(1,543,018)
(220,649)
Impairment loss of goodwill
(81,008,000)
(66,491,000)
(9,508,087)
(81,008,000)
(66,491,000)
(9,508,087)
Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible asset
(39,072,000)
(17,331,000)
(2,478,300)
(39,072,000)
(17,331,000)
(2,478,300)
Total operating costs and expenses
(187,381,474)
(127,324,098)
(18,207,104)
(391,435,679)
(275,423,055)
(39,384,974)
Other operating income
1,254,420
86,219
12,330
3,329,384
497,391
71,127
Income from operations
(121,074,013)
(88,119,698)
(12,600,949)
(109,461,069)
(88,676,708)
(12,680,601)
Interest income and other, net
27,361
27,812
3,977
89,889
122,774
17,556
Interest expense
310
72,559
10,376
-
-
-
Other income, net
14,450
(723,176)
(103,413)
(18,672)
(746,607)
(106,763)
Income before income taxes
(121,031,894)
(88,742,503)
(12,690,009)
(109,389,852)
(89,300,541)
(12,769,808)
Income tax expense
19,852,781
3,515,872
502,763
18,496,308
3,117,155
445,748
Income (loss) before share of gains in equity investees
(101,179,113)
(85,226,631)
(12,187,246)
(90,893,544)
(86,183,386)
(12,324,060)
Net income(loss)
(101,179,113)
(85,226,631)
(12,187,246)
(90,893,544)
(86,183,386)
(12,324,060)
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31, 2024
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Revenues
Leased-and-operated revenues
90,969,160
28,534,041
(207,412)
119,295,789
Franchised-and-managed revenues
148,174,447
4,759,771
-
152,934,218
Wholesales and others
1,026,363
31,759,229
(495,936)
32,289,656
Total revenues
240,169,970
65,053,041
(703,348)
304,519,663
Operating costs and expenses
Operating costs
(139,910,728)
(59,854,076)
791,324
(198,973,480)
Selling and marketing expenses
(13,451,271)
(4,083,785)
(87,975)
(17,623,031)
General and administrative expenses
(39,695,498)
(3,347,191)
-
(43,042,689)
Other operating expenses
(2,635,870)
(16,422)
-
(2,652,292)
Impairment loss of goodwill
-
(81,008,000)
(81,008,000)
Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible asset
-
(39,072,000)
-
(39,072,000)
Other general expenses
(30,012,799)
-
-
(30,012,799)
Total operating costs and expenses
(225,706,166)
(187,381,474)
703,349
(412,384,291)
Other operating income
11,644,397
1,254,420
-
12,898,817
Income from operations
26,108,201
(121,074,012)
-
(94,965,811)
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2025
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Revenues
Leased-and-operated revenues
85,005,220
21,237,340
-
106,242,560
Franchised-and-managed revenues
104,151,920
954,557
-
105,106,477
Wholesales and others
724,362
16,926,284
(338,210)
17,312,436
Total revenues
189,881,502
39,118,181
(338,210)
228,661,473
Operating costs and expenses
Operating costs
(123,262,562)
(35,625,047)
338,210
(158,549,399)
Selling and marketing expenses
(11,805,604)
(2,001,482)
-
(13,807,086)
General and administrative expenses
(18,578,972)
(5,933,471)
-
(24,512,443)
Other operating expenses
(40,245,786)
57,902
-
(40,187,884)
Impairment loss of goodwill
-
(66,491,000)
-
(66,491,000)
Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible asset
-
(17,331,000)
-
(17,331,000)
Other general expenses
(31,779,622)
-
-
(31,779,622)
Total operating costs and expenses
(225,672,546)
(127,324,098)
338,210
(352,658,434)
Other operating income
59,024,549
86,219
-
59,110,768
Income from operations
23,233,505
(88,119,698)
-
(64,886,193)
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2025
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating activities:
Net (loss) income
(72,824,109)
(55,742,166)
(7,971,024)
107,314,353
163,357,235
23,359,774
Depreciation and amortization
26,575,903
10,137,484
1,449,641
115,746,538
88,932,782
12,717,219
Impairment of long lived assets
51,672,000
893,149
127,719
51,672,000
20,893,149
2,987,681
Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets
-
17,331,001
2,478,300
-
17,331,001
2,478,300
Impairment of goodwill
81,008,000
66,491,000
9,508,087
81,008,000
66,491,000
9,508,087
Gains from disposal of a long-term investment
-
(49,964,806)
(7,144,872)
-
(164,007,612)
(23,452,777)
Others non-cash expense(income)
7,070,827
(818,603)
(117,059)
1,166,397
(4,163,620)
(595,390)
Noncash lease expense
58,283,373
65,943,269
9,429,762
263,911,503
246,116,498
35,194,191
Losses (gain) from disposal of subsidiaries
-
4,623,539
661,157
(488,227)
5,399,022
772,050
Allowances for credit losses
21,857,669
36,473,346
5,215,619
56,241,392
81,698,368
11,682,711
Losses (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(555,551)
35,098,580
5,019,030
(25,338,789)
35,565,640
5,085,819
(Losses and impairment) gains on equity securities held
9,544,253
24,444,565
3,495,527
14,953,679
(5,000,000)
(714,990)
Gains from early termination of operating leases
-
(52,949,738)
(7,571,712)
-
(52,949,738)
(7,571,712)
Foreign exchange (gains)losses
(26,182,753)
21,188,452
3,029,908
(27,497,301)
31,315,924
4,478,118
Accounts receivable
9,076,784
23,849,190
3,410,389
(4,015,520)
3,471,625
496,436
Inventories
(493,764)
1,852,379
264,887
14,618,912
1,959,310
280,178
Amounts due from related parties
(3,904,741)
459,253
65,672
(1,416,495)
1,032,243
147,609
Other current assets
(1,821,998)
(6,964,809)
(995,954)
(3,067,256)
1,901,317
271,885
Other assets
5,200,506
4,030,567
576,363
3,725,971
8,481,614
1,212,855
Accounts payable
17,296,435
(9,060,433)
(1,295,625)
(3,021,869)
(18,962,750)
(2,711,637)
Amounts due to related parties
1,767,567
(608,572)
(87,025)
1,151,882
55,926
7,997
Salary and welfare payable
3,672,156
(758,915)
(108,523)
(7,916,485)
(4,452,881)
(636,754)
Deferred revenue
(28,977,865)
(13,816,880)
(1,975,788)
(42,787,510)
(47,846,198)
(6,841,915)
Advance from customers
4,428,730
(5,089,423)
(727,778)
3,305,355
(3,664,385)
(524,000)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(29,307,543)
7,400,025
1,058,190
3,161,614
60,924,816
8,712,133
Income tax payable
(34,457,583)
(19,261,683)
(2,754,384)
(23,195,720)
(16,746,673)
(2,394,742)
Unrecognized tax benefits
68,986,879
16,061,992
2,296,834
57,946,428
17,858,529
2,553,736
Operating lease liabilities
(57,896,801)
(74,496,586)
(10,652,870)
(247,702,691)
(234,674,168)
(33,557,960)
Other long-term liabilities
3,262,911
(5,613,384)
(802,703)
1,264,213
(3,462,443)
(495,123)
Deferred taxes
(39,040,264)
(8,662,368)
(1,238,702)
(17,362,607)
(15,068,109)
(2,154,711)
Net cash provided by operating activities
74,241,021
32,469,425
4,643,066
373,377,767
281,787,422
40,295,068
Investing activities:
Prepayments and purchases of property, plant and equipment
(50,616,409)
(51,990,595)
(7,434,556)
(79,582,039)
(261,153,578)
(37,344,465)
Purchases of intangible assets
(37,057)
-
-
(37,057)
-
-
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
(283,895)
187,693
26,840
139,900,865
429,141
61,366
Purchases of a long-term investment
(3,600,000)
-
-
(10,400,000)
-
-
Purchases of short-term investments
-
15,272
2,184
-
-
-
Proceeds from short-term investments
(1,660,895)
10,475
1,498
417,701,142
10,475
1,498
Increase of long-term time deposits
-
-
-
(222,230,000)
-
-
Proceeds from disposal of equity securities
21,812,329
79,023,553
11,300,218
21,812,329
188,059,939
26,892,214
Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries
-
-
-
2,807,500
-
-
Loan to related parties
(588,000)
265,000
37,894
(858,000)
-
-
Repayment from related parties
363,347
1,845,642
263,923
363,347
1,964,624
280,937
Loan to third parties
1,200,000
-
-
-
-
-
Repayment of loan from third parties
-
-
-
5,900,000
-
-
Loans to franchisees
(8,673,811)
(6,143,481)
(878,506)
(14,323,812)
(15,275,441)
(2,184,359)
Repayment from franchisees
16,870,520
4,370,466
624,968
84,337,321
23,188,484
3,315,909
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(25,213,871)
27,584,025
3,944,463
345,391,596
(62,776,356)
(8,976,900)
Financing activities:
Distribution to the shareholders
(70,241,162)
(43,027,722)
(6,152,883)
(71,301,605)
(43,027,722)
(6,152,883)
Repayment of bank loans
(200,000)
(200,000)
(28,600)
(117,200,000)
(400,000)
(57,199)
Proceeds from bank loans
-
-
-
200,000,000
-
-
Capital contribution from noncontrolling interest holders
-
-
-
(966,000)
-
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(70,441,162)
(43,227,722)
(6,181,483)
10,532,395
(43,427,722)
(6,210,082)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
6,957,333
(10,685,429)
(1,527,994)
4,299,468
(22,346,256)
(3,195,471)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(14,456,679)
6,140,299
878,052
733,601,226
153,237,088
21,912,615
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the year
1,539,658,617
1,672,298,727
239,135,537
791,600,712
1,525,201,938
218,100,976
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the year
1,525,201,938
1,678,439,026
240,013,589
1,525,201,938
1,678,439,026
240,013,591
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December
December
December
December
December
December
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
(72,824,109)
(55,742,166)
(7,971,024)
107,314,353
163,357,235
23,359,774
Deduct:
Other operating income
12,898,817
59,110,768
8,452,727
60,147,558
77,371,724
11,064,009
Interest income and other, net
12,633,535
9,393,209
1,343,211
40,072,068
37,806,975
5,406,326
Gains from investment in equity securities
-
-
-
-
5,000,000
714,990
Share of gain in equity investees, net of tax
-
818,603
117,059
-
4,163,620
595,390
Other income, net
34,336,161
22,218,587
3,177,216
16,474,064
113,255,005
16,195,250
Add:
Other operating expenses
2,652,292
40,187,884
5,746,791
7,090,463
51,731,476
7,397,503
Impairment loss of goodwill
81,008,000
66,491,000
9,508,087
81,008,000
66,491,000
9,508,087
Other general expenses
69,084,799
49,110,622
7,022,726
80,841,330
100,205,509
14,329,197
Income tax expenses (benefits)
12,758,025
(3,254,084)
(465,328)
88,726,969
45,880,022
6,560,756
Share of loss in equity investees, net of tax
700,781
-
-
1,165,474
-
-
Interest expenses
1,824,933
2,095,890
299,708
6,310,152
7,644,628
1,093,167
Depreciation and amortization
26,575,903
10,137,484
1,449,641
115,746,538
88,932,782
12,717,219
Losses from investment in equity securities
9,544,253
24,444,565
3,495,526
14,953,679
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
71,456,364
41,930,028
5,995,914
386,463,268
286,645,328
40,989,738
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December
December
December
December
December
December
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
(72,824,109)
(55,742,166)
(7,971,024)
107,314,353
163,357,235
23,359,774
Deduct:
Government subsidies (net of 25% tax)
7,122,585
1,800,113
257,413
11,967,221
11,105,111
1,588,010
Gains from investment in equity securities (net of 25% tax)
-
-
-
-
5,000,000
714,990
Other income (net of 25% tax)
25,752,121
16,663,940
2,382,912
12,355,548
113,451,955
16,223,414
Add:
Share-based compensation
(46,986)
-
-
-
-
-
Losses from investments in equity securities (net of 25% tax)
7,158,190
18,333,424
2,621,645
11,215,259
-
-
One-time fees and expenses
621,172
3,439,673
491,867
2,335,161
3,439,673
491,867
Impairment loss of goodwill
81,008,000
66,491,000
9,508,087
81,008,000
66,491,000
9,508,087
Other general expenses
69,084,799
49,110,622
7,022,726
80,841,330
100,205,509
14,329,197
Income tax expenses related to dividend distribution
5,698,810
-
-
19,195,050
7,299,300
1,043,786
Core net income (Non-GAAP)
57,825,169
63,168,500
9,032,976
277,586,384
211,235,651
30,206,297
Core net income per ADS (Non-GAAP)
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
0.57
0.63
0.09
2.73
2.09
0.30
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
0.57
0.63
0.09
2.73
2.09
0.30
Hotel Operational Data
December 31,
December 31,
Total hotels in operation:
4,425
4,580
Leased and owned hotels
55
45
Franchised hotels
4,370
4,535
Total hotel rooms in operation
321,282
327,060
Leased and owned hotels
6,264
5,130
Franchised hotels
315,018
321,930
Number of cities
352
355
Quarter Ended
2024 Q4
2025 Q4
Occupancy rate (as a percentage)
Leased-and-owned hotels
65.5 %
63.9 %
Franchised hotels
68.6 %
64.7 %
Blended
68.6 %
64.7 %
Average daily rate (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned hotels
241
239
Franchised hotels
167
160
Blended
169
162
RevPAR (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned hotels
158
153
Franchised hotels
115
104
Blended
116
105
Number of Hotels in Operation
Number of Hotel Rooms in
December
December
December
December
Mid-to-up-scale
553
585
51,649
54,980
GreenTree Eastern
239
245
25,683
26,761
Deepsleep Hotel
8
9
610
710
Gem
105
118
9,386
10,746
Gya
74
76
6,155
6,360
Vx
105
110
9,093
9,127
others
22
27
722
1276
Mid-scale
2,978
3,026
230,298
227,573
GreenTree Inn
2,340
2,394
183,439
186,185
GT Alliance
505
498
37,631
32,285
GreenTree Apartment
24
29
1,545
1,760
Vatica
109
105
7,683
7,343
Economy hotels
894
969
39,335
44,507
Shell
894
969
39,335
44,507
Total
4,425
4,580
321,282
327,060
Restaurant Operational Data
December 31,
December 31,
Total restaurants in operation:
182
191
Leased and owned restaurants
18
15
Franchised restaurants
164
176
Number of cities
53
53
Da Niang Dumplings
161
172
Bellagio
21
19
Total restaurants in operation:
182
191
Quarter Ended
2024 Q4
2025 Q4
ADT
Leased-and-owned restaurants
186
199
Franchised restaurants
78
79
Blended
93
88
AC (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned restaurants
99
79
Franchised restaurants
33
29
Blended
46
37
ADS (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned restaurants
18,384
15,790
Franchised restaurants
2,605
2,321
Blended
4,234
3,312
For more information, please contact:
GreenTree
Ms. Selina Yang
Phone: +86-158-2166-6251
E-mail: [email protected]
Ms. Hannah Zhang
Phone: +86-182-2560-8592
E-mail: [email protected]
SOURCE GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.