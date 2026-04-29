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PR Newswire
29.04.2026 16:48 Uhr
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Organizing Committee for the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue · Xi'an: Cooperation at the Starting Point of the Silk Road: Mayors from Multiple Countries Gather in Xi'an

XI'AN, China, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 27 to 29, the "2026 Global Mayors Dialogue • Xi'an" event was held in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province. Mayors, deputy mayors, and mayoral representatives from eight countries, including Egypt, Lebanon, New Zealand, Jordan, Oman, Tunisia, and Iraq, gathered in Xi'an, the historic starting point of the ancient Silk Road. Centered on the theme "Silk Road Starting Point Harmony for Shared Progress: Empowering Urban Development with Tech and Culture," they engaged in cross-border dialogue on urban development.

During the event, guests visited modern landmarks such as Chang'an Yun • Xi'an Science and Technology Museum and Xi'an Urban Planning Exhibition Hall, Geely Xi'an "dark factory," the China-Europe Railway Express Xi'an Assembly Center, and LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd., experiencing firsthand cutting-edge practices in digital technology and smart governance. In addition, representatives toured cultural landmarks including the Xi'an City Wall, the Datang Everbright City, and the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum, deepening their understanding of Xi'an through its seamless blend of historical heritage and modern vitality.

Tania Tapsell, Mayor of Rotorua, New Zealand, expressed strong interest in cooperation in energy and manufacturing: "In Rotorua, we are seeing more and more people driving BYD vehicles. Sustainable energy has made development in Shaanxi more resilient, and we look forward to learning about related technological innovations and further integrating artificial intelligence technologies." She also noted that New Zealand is exploring the use of geothermal energy for power generation and heating, as well as developing world-class hot spring wellness projects, and hopes to carry out cooperation and exchanges with Xi'an.

Abdul Hamid Al Kharusi, Deputy Wali of Wilayat Muttrah, Oman, stated: "We came to Xi'an to learn from its experience-how to preserve identity while integrating it with urban development." Meanwhile, Jamal Abu Obeid, Chairman of Al-Ramtha New Municipality in Jordan, expressed hope to "establish cooperation with institutions in Xi'an, invite more friends from Xi'an to participate in exchanges in culture, education, and technology, and at the same time encourage the people of Jordan to come to China, with joint efforts from both sides."

During the main dialogue and scenario-based dialogue sessions, Chinese and international mayors and representatives held in-depth discussions on topics such as smart governance, green transformation, and smart digital upgrade, sharing ideas and experiences on economic development across different cities.

On the evening of April 29, at the "Chang'an Gala" event, Chinese and international mayors and representatives jointly released the "Global Mayors Dialogue - The Xi'an Consensus on Silk Road Urban Development," advocating for the continuity of civilizations, technological empowerment, green transformation, and people-to-people exchanges. All parties expressed their expectation to take this dialogue as an opportunity to deepen practical cooperation in areas such as technology, culture, and green energy, and to jointly contribute wisdom and strength to high-quality urban development worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2968886/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cooperation-at-the-starting-point-of-the-silk-road-mayors-from-multiple-countries-gather-in-xian-302757425.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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