FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Quarter and Year to Date Ended March 31, 2026

WABASH, Ind., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCID: FFWC (4/28/2026 Close: $50.01), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the "Bank"), announced earnings for the quarter and year to date ended March 31, 2026.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Corporation reported net income of $1,689,000 or $1.56 per common share compared to 1,399,000 or $1.28 per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was $4,685,000 compared to $4,119,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The provision for credit losses was $75,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and $50,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Total noninterest income was $1,271,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $1,309,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Noninterest expense was $3,971,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and $3,827,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2026, the Corporation reported net income of $4,824,000 or $4.44 per common share compared to $4,081,000 or $3.66 per common share for the nine months ended March 31, 2025. Net interest income for the nine months ended March 31, 2026 was $13,863,000 compared to $11,894,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025. The Company recognized a provision for credit losses of $250,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2026 and $125,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025. Total noninterest income was $3,700,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $3,849,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025. Noninterest expense was $11,882,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2026 and $11,100,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025.

The three and nine months ended March 31, 2026 represented a return on average common equity of 12.07% and 11.91%, respectively, compared to 11.39% and 10.88% for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2025. The three and nine months ended March 31, 2026 represented a return on average assets of 1.17% and 1.11%, respectively, compared to 1.00% and 0.95%, for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2025.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.32% at March 31, 2026 compared to 1.35% at June 30, 2025. Nonperforming assets were $6,633,000 at March 31, 2026 compared to $8,147,000 at June 30, 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, FFWC's equity-to-assets ratio was 9.41% compared to 8.76% at June 30, 2025. Total assets at March 31, 2026 were $595,946,000 compared to $570,108,000 at June 30, 2025. Shareholders' equity was $56,059,000 at March 31, 2026 compared to $49,944,000 at June 30, 2025. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered "well capitalized."

The Corporation has an active share repurchase program. During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the Corporation repurchased 201 shares at an average price of $48.60. Year to date the Corporation repurchased 2,555 shares at an average price of $43.93. For more information regarding the share repurchase program, please contact Roger Cromer, President, at (260) 563-3185. The Corporation may suspend or discontinue repurchases at any time.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as "expects," "intends," "believes," and "should," which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation's stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol "FFWC." Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com . Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet

March 31 June 30 2026 2025 Unaudited Assets Cash and due from financial institutions - 5,075,407 - 7,166,023 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 11,319,093 3,649,597 Cash and cash equivalents 16,394,500 10,815,620 Securities available for sale 102,597,400 103,067,093 Loans held for sale - 314,800 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,956,253 at March 31, 2026 and $5,703,128 at June 30, 2025

444,028,043 422,829,649 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,748,800 1,739,500 Accrued interest receivable 2,862,194 3,055,402 Premises and equipment, net 7,521,157 7,602,679 Mortgage servicing rights 1,099,891 1,072,056 Cash surrender value of life insurance 13,525,067 13,165,670 Goodwill 1,213,898 1,213,898 Repossessed Assets - 38,560 Other assets 4,955,311 5,192,615 Total assets - 595,946,261 - 570,107,542 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing - 54,017,882 - 52,521,124 Interest-bearing 471,455,979 453,607,241 Total deposits 525,473,861 506,128,365 Borrowings 10,000,000 10,000,000 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,413,859 4,035,448 Total liabilities 539,887,720 520,163,813 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized; Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,085,424 at March 31, 2026 and 1,082,978 at June 30, 2025 18,363 18,363 Additional paid-in capital 10,291,626 10,233,608 Retained earnings 69,726,193 65,911,649 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (9,282,504 - (11,560,272 - Treasury stock, at cost:750,904 at March 31, 2026 and 753,350 at June 30, 2025 (14,695,137 - (14,659,619 - Total shareholders' equity 56,058,541 49,943,729 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 595,946,261 - 570,107,542

FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Income

Three Months Ended March 31 Nine Months Ended March 31 2026 2025 2026 2025 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees - 6,125,668 - 5,707,273 - 18,467,884 - 17,198,053 Taxable securities 512,729 549,122 1,608,782 1,623,785 Tax exempt securities 394,079 405,406 1,190,204 1,223,115 Other 74,046 103,991 210,807 485,623 Total interest and dividend income 7,106,522 6,765,792 21,477,677 20,530,576 Interest expense: Deposits 2,242,962 2,619,446 6,978,367 8,608,612 Borrowings 178,767 27,799 636,004 27,813 Total interest expense 2,421,729 2,647,245 7,614,371 8,636,425 Net interest income 4,684,793 4,118,547 13,863,306 11,894,151 Provision for credit losses 75,000 50,000 250,000 125,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

4,609,793 4,068,547 13,613,306 11,769,151 Noninterest income: Net gains on sales of loans 91,312 59,267 347,388 298,601 Net gains (losses) on fixed assets - - 25,527 35,238 Net gains (losses) on sales of REO - - (2,076 - (684 - Commission income 456,943 593,775 1,309,130 1,530,164 Service charges and fees 304,054 245,619 742,858 711,137 Earnings on life insurance 125,930 109,953 359,397 328,225 Other 292,863 300,569 918,104 946,043 Total noninterest income 1,271,119 1,309,183 3,700,345 3,848,724 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 2,104,506 2,017,995 6,182,302 6,063,655 Occupancy and equipment 329,783 333,088 948,840 966,545 Professional 154,444 127,059 444,251 463,741 Marketing 103,812 84,205 330,271 278,408 Deposit insurance premium 94,000 84,423 298,000 246,684 Regulatory assessment 11,456 11,921 33,493 31,203 Correspondent bank charges 26,796 34,720 79,034 81,274 Data processing 610,236 592,792 1,870,814 1,556,269 Printing, postage and supplies 71,388 69,259 221,109 226,111 Expense on life insurance 28,944 27,665 86,832 (19,889 - Contribution expense 8,596 18,286 19,012 37,388 Expense on REO - - 2,333 - Other 427,342 425,132 1,366,171 1,168,598 Total noninterest expense 3,971,303 3,826,545 11,882,462 11,099,987 Income before income taxes 1,909,609 1,551,185 5,431,189 4,517,888 Income tax expense 220,863 152,317 607,433 436,810 Net income - 1,688,746 - 1,398,868 - 4,823,756 - 4,081,078

FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information

Key Balances and Ratios

Three Months Ended March 31 Nine Months Ended March 31 2026 2025 2026 2025 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Per common share data: Earnings - 1.56 - 1.28 - 4.44 - 3.66 Diluted earnings - 1.56 - 1.28 - 4.44 - 3.66 Dividends paid - 0.31 - 0.30 - 0.93 - 0.90 Average shares issued and outstanding 1,085,657 1,091,358 1,086,459 1,116,016 Shares outstanding end of period 1,085,424 1,086,281 1,085,424 1,086,281 Supplemental data: Net interest margin ** 3.35% 3.00% 3.29% 2.84% Return on average assets *** 1.17% 1.00% 1.11% 0.95% Return on average common equity *** 12.07% 11.39% 11.91% 10.88% March June 30 2026 2025 Nonperforming assets * - 6,632,966 - 8,147,342 Repossessed assets - 0 - 38,560 - Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets

** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis

*** Annualized



FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact: Stacy Wiley, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185