Bath & Body Works, Inc.: Bath & Body Works Appoints Veronique Gabai-Pinsky as Chief Brand & Product Officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) today announced the appointment of Veronique Gabai-Pinsky as its first-ever chief brand?& product officer, effective?May 18, 2026, building on her contributions as a creative product & brand adviser to the company.??

As chief brand?&?product officer, Gabai-Pinsky will lead the company's brand and product organization further elevating Bath & Body Works' consumer proposition, advancing its?fragrance?leadership, accelerating innovation, and reigniting the brand. She will join the Executive Leadership Team and report to Chief Executive Officer Daniel?Heaf.?

"This is a critical role for Bath & Body Works as we continue to transform the business, modernize our consumer offering and return the brand to growth," said Heaf. "Since joining us as an adviser, Veronique has already made an impact, bringing renewed creativity and a strong instinct for how to connect authentically with today's consumers. As our first chief brand & product officer, she brings a powerful combination of deep product experience, fragrance expertise, brand building and a track record of translating consumer insight into compelling products and brands. With her leadership, we are strengthening our ability to create innovative products, re-ignite our brand and meet the evolving expectations of today's consumer."

Gabai-Pinsky brings three decades of experience across beauty, fragrance,?fashion?and luxury. Most recently, she founded her namesake brand, Veronique Gabai. Prior to that, she served as president of the Vera Wang Group, overseeing global operations, and spent 13 years at The Estée Lauder Companies, including her instrumental role as global president of the company's fragrance division and independent skincare brands. Earlier in her career, she held leadership roles at Symrise,?Guerlain?and L'Oréal. Since November 2025, she has been serving as a creative product & brand adviser to Bath & Body Works, partnering with teams to elevate the brand and product experience.

"Consumers today are looking for more from the brands they love: greater efficacy, more intentional craftsmanship, more meaningful experiences, a value system they can share and a community they are proud to belong to," said Gabai-Pinsky. "Bath & Body Works has a unique ability to connect product, emotion and everyday feel-good rituals in a way very few brands can. Having seen firsthand the strength of the team and the opportunity ahead,?I'm?excited and honored to build on that momentum by elevating product innovation, deepening our storytelling and connection with consumers, and creating even more inspiring experiences that resonate with today's consumer."

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, driven by the belief that everybody deserves to feel good. The brand's beloved and iconic scents are expertly crafted for exceptional performance and a luxury fragrance experience. Formulated with thoughtfully chosen ingredients, Bath & Body Works' body care products are available in multiple forms including fine fragrance mist, body cream, lotion, eau de parfum, body wash, hand soap, sanitizer and more. The brand's famous 3-wick candles are made with rich, high quality fragrance oils layered throughout a premium soy wax base, for up to 45 hours of room-filling fragrance. Consumers can shop Bath & Body Works anytime and anywhere they choose, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,900 stores in the U.S. and Canada, 500-plus international locations, online at bathandbodyworks.com and on Amazon.