HONG KONG, Apr 29, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - China General Education Group Limited ("China General Education" or the "Company", stock code: 2175.HK), a leading private higher education institution in Shanxi Province, China, is pleased to announce today its interim results for the six months ended February 28, 2026 (the "Reporting Period"). During the Reporting Period, the Company's operating conditions were stable, and its financial structure demonstrated excellent risk resistance. With a "higher education + art exam training services" dual-wheel drive strategy, the Company promoted high-quality business development and long-term value enhancement.Steady Financial Performance with High Cash and Low Debt, Building a Solid Margin of SafetyDuring the Reporting Period, China General Education demonstrated strong risk resistance and solid operating fundamentals by leveraging its leading position deeply rooted in the Shanxi market. In terms of revenue and profitability, the Company continued to maintain a steady trend, achieving revenue of approximately RMB182 million and profit for the period of approximately RMB 51 million. The net profit margin remained at a healthy industry level of 28.02% , reflecting significantly high operating efficiency and cost control capabilities that kept it ahead of the industry.As of February 28, 2026, the Company had abundant cash and cash equivalents of RMB 453 million, providing a solid financial guarantee for strategic mergers and acquisitions, business expansion, and shareholder returns. Against the backdrop of a general tightening of financing in the industry, the Company adhered to a prudent financial policy. Its gearing ratio was significantly better than the industry average and far lower than that of large peer education groups, demonstrating outstanding advantages in financial flexibility and financing costs. This provides the Company with greater financial flexibility and lower financing costs during expansion.Meanwhile, the Company's current ratio was maintained at a relatively high level. On one hand, it fully ensures the absolute coverage of short-term debt; on the other hand, it demonstrates management's excellent asset liquidity management and risk prevention awareness in a complex market environment.Forward-looking Layout in the Art Exam Training Services Track, Tongmeng Studio Poised to Open the "Second Growth Curve"While consolidating its basic fundamentals in higher education, the Company actively laid out the high-growth art exam training services track. In November 2025, the Company announced the acquisition of 100% equity interest in Guangzhou Tongmeng Art Education Consulting Co., Ltd. The Company will deeply integrate the high-quality teaching resources of "Tongmeng Studio" under Guangzhou Tongmeng Art Education with the Group's standardized management system, comprehensively deepening the optimization of teaching staff and the construction of the channel system.Founded in 2007, Guangzhou Tongmeng Studio is a top benchmark institution for fine arts examination training in South China. Its teaching team brings together senior teachers and teaching and research experts from the nine major academies of fine arts. It has a mature teaching system, standardized management, and strong brand appeal and student base in the Greater Bay Area.Relying on Tongmeng Studio's decades of brand influence in the Greater Bay Area and its advantages in teaching by renowned teachers, with the opening of a new enrollment season, the Company's art exam training services business is expected to release significant performance increments, officially driving the Company towards its second growth curve.Continuous Deepening of Industry-Education Integration, Dual Enhancement of Education Quality and Employment CompetitivenessFor the 2025/2026 school year, Shanxi Technology and Business College, operated by the Company, maintained a stable enrollment scale, with the number of full-time enrolled students reaching 19,181 . Leveraging its leading educational reputation and teaching quality in Shanxi Province, its brand attractiveness continues to strengthen.Currently, the College has offered 50 undergraduate majors closely aligned with market demands, and added 1 new majors "Digital Economy" in the 2025/2026 school year. By strengthening internships and practical training, the College ensures that students are equipped with readily applicable vocational skills.Benefiting from the solid results of industry-education integration, the implementation rate of graduation destinations for graduates of the College for the 2024/2025 school year reached 94.99%, ranking first among undergraduate colleges in the province. This not only further consolidated its leading position in the private higher education sector in Shanxi Province but also won widespread trust from society and parents.OutlookLooking ahead, the Company will continue to uphold the dual-wheel drive strategy of "higher education + art exam training services" and steadily advance its diversified development layout. In addition, the Company will continue to adhere to a prudent and cautious capital operation strategy, actively explore high-quality M&A targets in the industry, and steadily build a diversified educational ecological industry chain. We are full of confidence in the future business development of the Company and will continue to strive to create long-term, sustainable value for shareholders.About China General Education Group LimitedChina General Education Group Limited (HKEX stock code: 2175) is a leading private higher education institution in Shanxi Province, China. On November 6, 2025, China General Education announced the acquisition of Guangzhou Tongmeng Art Education Consulting Co., Ltd., making a strong entry into the new track of art examination education to actively grasp the rapid development opportunities in this high-growth market.For further information, please contact:China General Education Group LimitedMr. Carry YuEmail: zhiweiyu@a.chinageg.cnWebsite: http://www.chinageg.cn/Source: China General Education Group LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.