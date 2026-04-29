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PR Newswire
29.04.2026 17:06 Uhr
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ViewSonic Corporation: ViewSonic Earns EcoVadis Gold, Ranks in Top 3% Globally for Sustainability

Recognition highlights strong ESG leadership and measurable progress

BREA, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, has earned the EcoVadis Gold rating, now placing among the top 3% of more than 150,000 companies assessed worldwide. In just three years, the company has progressed from an EcoVadis Committed badge to a Gold medal and climbed from the 92nd to the 97th percentile in the last year, demonstrating strong momentum in its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.

EcoVadis is a globally trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, evaluating companies across the areas of environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement through an evidence-based methodology. The Gold distinction reflects ViewSonic's continued efforts to integrate sustainability into its operations and supply chain, strengthening its ability to support customers and partners as ESG considerations become increasingly central to global procurement and business decisions.

"Achieving the EcoVadis Gold rating reflects how we are embedding sustainability into the way we operate and scale with our suppliers," said Bonny Cheng, Chief Operating Officer at ViewSonic. "We remain committed to advancing our sustainability impact and building a more resilient and responsible supply chain alongside our partners and stakeholders."

Driving Responsible Operations and Supply Chain Excellence

ViewSonic's progress is driven by focused efforts across its workforce, operations, and supply chain. The company continues to invest in employee development and responsible workplace practices while strengthening capabilities in emerging areas such as AI and digital transformation.

As part of its social commitments, ViewSonic has implemented a Global Living Wage Policy, with more than 90% of employees meeting or exceeding local living wage standards. Across its value chain, the company continues to strengthen supplier engagement through sustainable procurement initiatives and supplier training programs to enhance supply chain management while also proactively mitigating risks.

Strengthening Global Standards and Long-Term Commitments

To further align with international sustainability standards, ViewSonic continues to advance its ESG framework through globally recognized certifications and initiatives. The company completed a SMETA (Sedex Members Ethical Trade Audit), one of the world's most widely recognized social auditing methodologies worldwide, covering labor standards, health and safety, environmental performance, and business ethics.

ViewSonic also recently joined the United Nations Global Compact (UN Global Compact), the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, aligning its operations with the Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labor, the environment, and anti-corruption. By joining the UN Global Compact, ViewSonic is committed to operating responsibly and reporting its progress annually.

At the same time, the company continues to advance its long-term climate strategy to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, supported by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and aligned with ISO 14064 standards for greenhouse gas management and verification. These efforts reinforce ViewSonic's commitment to operating responsibly while delivering measurable ESG progress across its global operations.

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Brea, California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions for the education, business, and consumer markets, with a presence in over 100 countries. Driven by the mission to transform education, workplaces, and lives, the company delivers a unified ecosystem of innovative hardware, software, and services that integrates seamlessly with the platforms, tools, and partners customers trust. Its product portfolio includes monitors, projectors, interactive displays, LED displays, commercial displays, video conferencing systems, and industrial solutions. Complementing its hardware is a robust suite of software offerings-including myViewBoard, ClassSwift, TeamOne, Manager, and AirSync-featuring AI-powered tools for collaboration, device optimization, and management. By empowering creativity, collaboration, and lifelong learning, ViewSonic supports customers at every stage in achieving their business and sustainability goals, creating a lasting impact and helping people everywhere connect with purpose-and See the Difference. Learn more at www.viewsonic.com.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/viewsonic-earns-ecovadis-gold-ranks-in-top-3-globally-for-sustainability-302756491.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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