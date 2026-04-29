Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Jason Sleeth, Chief Executive Officer, and Rich Rohan, President of Markette Ventures Inc. (Markette Ventures), along with their team, opened the market today to celebrate the official launch of Markette Ventures.





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Markette Ventures is a digital private placement platform that provides end-to-end support for issuers, investment dealers, advisors, legal counsel and investors. It offers an integrated suite of digital services and access to a broad network of qualified investors to streamline the capital raising process. Markette is designed to enable entrepreneurs to focus on building value within their businesses by consolidating onboarding, subscription documentation, digital disclosures, shareholder communications, funds transfer, and closing services.

Founded by Canaccord Genuity and Toronto Stock Exchange, Markette operates as a fully independent exempt market dealer. To learn more, visit www.markette.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294890

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange