Global Light Therapy Market Size Will Reach $802.7 Million by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 4.4% -- Allied Market Research

The global light therapy market is spurred on by the rising usage rates of epidermis disorders, seasonal affective disorder (SAD), and the need for non-invasive phototherapy solutions.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a study that presents extensive research on the light therapy market with the global outlook and forecast from 2021 to 2031. The global light therapy market (also known as phototherapy market, heliotherapy market) size was valued at $521.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $802.7 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031, according to a new report published by Allied Market Research. It provides an extensive coverage of market drivers, key restraints, emerging opportunities, competitive benchmarking & strategic recommendations for investors, stakeholders and market players covering the entire landscape of the light therapy industry.

Market Size & Growth

Increasing awareness about non-invasive treatment options, along with rapid technological advancements in phototherapy devices, continues to boost the global light therapy market. The market created$521.1 million in revenue in 2021, and projected to exceed $802.7million by2031, rising at a CAGR of4.4% during the forecast period (2022-2031).

Some of the critical growth enablers include rising prevalence of dermatological diseases (psoriasis, eczema, vitiligo and acne vulgaris amongst several others) affecting hundreds of million population worldwide. Phototherapy is in high demand in clinical and home-care settings, as skin diseases affect 900 million people worldwide (World Health Organisation). Moreover, a worldwide rise in mental disorders exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the use of light therapy among people with seasonal affective disorder (SAD), major depressive disorder, or disrupted circadian rhythms.

As per the data, the global prevalence of depression has increased by 25% during the pandemic period (as described in report) [8]; thus, it is projected to boost demand for light box therapy, handheld phototherapy devices, and full-spectrum light therapy solutions as drug-free treatments.

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Key Market Insights

Key Takeaways from the Light Therapy Market Report:

The global phototherapy devices market is primarily driven by rising incidence of skin disorders (psoriasis, eczema, acne, vitiligo).

Increased awareness and clinical validation of light therapy - especially blue light therapy and red light therapy - is driving wider adoption among health care providers as well as consumers.

Growing demand for light therapy solutions promoted and manufactured at homes is further enhancing the expansion of small size, portable exceptional efficiency and easy to use devices.

Positive reimbursement policies in developed and developing countries are reducing access barriers to phototherapy treatments for patients.

Increasing R&D activities towards further applications of light therapy - such as sleep disorder management, the regulation of the circadian rhythm, and wound healing - are expected to unlock new streams of revenue.

Light therapy products have also gained traction due to additional mental health burdens during COVID-19 and restrictions on clinical visits, leading to its increased use during and beyond lockdown.

The core challenges before the market are regulatory hurdles, clinical validation of some newer phototherapy technologies and high upfront cost of professional-grade light therapy systems.

Compounding this is the confluence of various preventive healthcare trends, wellness-directed consumer behavior and an technological innovation milieu that favors these modalities as a rapid cost-effective alternative to laser phototherapy based solely on LED modulators for long-term market traction.

Market Segments

Depending on product, application, light type and region the global light therapy market is divided into distinct segments.

By Product:

Report Summary: The floor and desk lamps segment contributed the largest revenue share in 2021, holding more than one-fourth of the electric lamp market; however, it is expected to keep its leadership status during the forecast period. On the one hand, handheld devices for skin treatment (HDST) segment is projected to register higher CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, due to rise in number of available portable laser options for dermatological treatment and growing demand for affordable phototherapy products. The other product categories tested include light boxes, light visors, light therapy bulbs, and dawn simulators.

By Application:

The skin conditions segment accounted for the highest revenue share of the light therapy market in 2021, accounting for over half of total global revenues and is expected to maintain its commanding position throughout the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 4.8%. This module is for psoriasis, acne vulgaris, vitiligo, eczema and other dermatology therapy modules. The second-largest application category for this segment is mood & sleep conditions, covering SAD, seasonal depression (winter blues), insomnia and circadian rhythm disorders applications which are predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%, fueled by growing screen time, sedentary lifestyles coupled with rising mental health crisis around the globe.

By Light Type:

Based on light type, the blue light segment accounted for almost two-fifths of total market share in 2021, and will exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% by 2031. Common uses of blue light therapy include acne, skin cancer (sun damage), and mood disorders. Based on the technology, it is segmented into red light therapy, near-infrared (NIR) light therapy, and combination lights - The red light segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period due to increasing demand for red-light therapy in treating joint pain, arthritis, aging skin/neurodermatitis-related symptoms through trauma as well as dementia-related symptoms among others.

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Regional Insights

Based on geography, the light therapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa).

North America held nearly half of the global light therapy market revenue in 2021 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period due to high prevalence of skin disorders, solid government & institutional investment for effective healthcare infrastructure expansion, reimbursement advantages along with prominent presence of key phototherapy market players.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2022-2031) Growing awareness regarding skin diseases and their treatment, fast improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure and huge unmet medical demand especially in India, China, South Korea and Japan are the major drivers aiding to the growth of this region.

Europe as a rapidly growing region from the light therapy market, driven by an aging population, high burden of SAD cases in Northern European countries and the well-established networks of dermatology clinics.

LAMEA is projected to undergo stable growth with increase in disposable income and availability of healthcare Services through emerging markets.

Key Players

Competitive Landscape of the Global Light Therapy Market With major players dominated by medical device manufacturing giants and niche phototherapy companies. The report profiles some of the leading players in the market, analysing their business performance, product portfolio, strategies and market positioning. Prominent players in light therapy market are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Beurer GmbH

Johnson and Johnson

BioPhotas Inc. (Celluma)

Lucimed S.A.

TheraLight, LLC

Northern Light Technologies

Nature Bright

Lumie

Verilux, Inc.

Photomedex Inc.

Zepter International

The new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, geographical expansions as well as mergers and acquisitions taken by these players enable them to strengthen their market position and seize rising demand for innovative light therapy solutions.

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Key Recent Industry Developments

Philips has announced the new Philips BrightFlex360 Light Therapy Box in January 2024, and it is used to treat Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) and circadian rhythm disorders. Unlike conventional light therapy boxes, the device will provide son treatment coverage of your entire body.

In March 2024, American Biotech Labs established a strategic partnership agreement with the Boston Celtics (NBA) whereby our light therapy systems will be used for recovery and performance enhancement of players - the integration of phototherapy into standard training regimens by a professional sports organization.

May 2024: UK-based Lumie, a light therapy products company have raised £10 million in funding from Archangel Investors to expand its product offerings and geographical reach

STRATA Skin Sciences released its last updated XTRAC Momentum 1.0 excimer laser system, which was made to provide targeted UVB light therapy for inflammatory skin diseases such as psoriasis, vitiligo and atopic dermatitis in both pediatric and adult patients in Feb 2022.

In February 2022, Mito Red announced a new partnership with the Arizona Coyotes (NHL), incorporating red light therapy into the recovery and wellness program for this NHL team as phototherapy continues its rapid advancement within professional sports medicine.

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