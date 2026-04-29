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WKN: 894983 | ISIN: HK0992009065 | Ticker-Symbol: LHL
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29.04.26 | 17:25
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ACCESS Newswire
29.04.2026 17:38 Uhr
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Lenovo: Beyond Earth Day: Turning Sustainability Into Growth Across the Partner Ecosystem

The sustainability discussion is now practical: how to implement, how to measure credibly, and how to build it into go-to-market motions.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / by Virginie le Barbu, Executive Director of Global Sustainability, International Markets, Lenovo

Earth Day is often a moment for reflection. For me, it is also a reminder that the sustainability conversation has entered a new phase.

Across the channel, there is no shortage of ambition. Where partners were once focused on where to begin, they are now making commitments, setting targets, and embedding sustainability into long-term plans. The harder question now is execution: turning commitments into operations, credible data, and customer value.

That matters more than ever because sustainability is no longer sitting on the sidelines of business strategy. It is increasingly shaping how customers evaluate partners, where they see differentiation, and which solutions they trust to deliver long-term value.

In other words, the gap between commitment and execution is becoming a commercial issue.

From commitment to execution

The challenge today is operationalizing sustainability.

For many, friction starts with the basics. There are too many frameworks, too many reporting expectations, and not enough consistency in what good looks like across markets. Many partners are still trying to establish a baseline, collect reliable data, and decide which actions will matter most to customers. Smaller teams feel that pressure especially acutely.

There is also a business reality behind all of this. Sustainability competes with other priorities for time, budget, and attention. If partners cannot see the path from action to customer value, progress slows.

This is the gap the Lenovo 360 Circle community was designed to address. We saw partners working on the same challenges in silos, often rebuilding from scratch. What they needed was a faster way to learn, a common language, and a clearer view of what to prioritize.

Today, the community includes more than 800 partners across 67 countries, representing more than 3,200 local entities and 44% of Lenovo's channel revenue. Its value goes beyond scale. It's the ability to align around shared outcomes, practical playbooks, and a common view of how sustainability can support both impact and growth.

What we've learned together

One of the clearest lessons has been that partners do not need more theory. They need reusable examples, simple tools, stronger reporting readiness, and clearer proof points they can take into customer conversations.

We have also learned that the conversation has matured. Early on, the question was why sustainability mattered. Today, the discussion is much more practical: how to implement it, how to measure it credibly, and how to build it into go-to-market motions.

That shift has been valuable for Lenovo, too. Partner feedback is helping us refine how we think about data, solution design, and customer demand. Lenovo 360 Circle has become a feedback loop that keeps our sustainability strategy grounded in what is usable and scalable in the market.

From strategy to commercial impact

What I find most encouraging right now is that more partners are treating sustainability as a growth lever, not just a reporting requirement. They are using it to strengthen trust, differentiate with customers, and open new revenue opportunities.

We see that most clearly in areas like circular IT and energy-efficient infrastructure. Circular models such as take-back, refurbishment, reuse, and as-a-service can extend asset life, improve supply resilience, and create new value for both partners and customers. Energy efficiency is becoming equally important as customers look for ways to manage rising power demand and operating costs.

This is where sustainability becomes tangible. It moves from aspiration into proof points, measurable outcomes, and repeatable offers.

Lenovo's role is to help make that tangible for partners. That means connecting technology, data, and go-to-market execution so partners can bring sustainability directly into customer conversations with confidence. As AI adoption grows, so does demand for compute, energy, governance, and transparency. We are already seeing customers ask tougher questions about energy use, data privacy, explainability, and accountability. That raises the bar for the channel. It also creates an opportunity for partners who can connect responsible AI, efficient infrastructure, and credible sustainability reporting in a way customers can trust.

Turning momentum into action

This June, we will bring our community together again at the Lenovo 360 Circle Summit.

Moments like this are where sustainability moves from strategy to execution, turning measurement, economic signals, and co-innovation into actions that scale. It's an opportunity for partners to align on what to measure, how to make the business value visible, and where to invest to drive both growth and impact.

Partners can expect a practical, high-energy forum to align on what to measure, how to make the economics visible, and where to invest so we can design business models that grow the business while accelerating real-world outcomes.

The goal is simple: partners leave not just inspired, but equipped with practical frameworks, clearer priorities, and new ways to accelerate outcomes across their products, services, and ecosystems.

The partners that will win are the ones that can turn sustainability into measurable impact and clear ROI for their customers, whether that's lower energy use, extended asset life, or more transparent reporting.

At Lenovo, our focus is to make that easier to deliver through the right technology, the right data, and a partner ecosystem built to move together.

Registered partners can learn more about Lenovo 360 Circle and Lenovo 360 partner framework by visiting Lenovo Partner Hub.

Find more stories and multimedia from Lenovo at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Lenovo
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lenovo
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Lenovo



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/beyond-earth-day-turning-sustainability-into-growth-across-the-partner-1162384

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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