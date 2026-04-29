D. Boral Capital Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent to Trio-Tech International in Connection with its ~$10,000,000 Registered Direct Offering

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / On April 27, 2026, Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) ("Trio-Tech" or the "Company"), a comprehensive provider of semiconductor back-end solutions and a global value-added supplier of electronic equipment, announced the closing of its previously announced Registered Direct Offering for the purchase and sale of 1,052,632 shares of its common stock. The Company received total gross proceeds of approximately $10,000,000, before deducting commissions and offering expenses.

D. Boral Capital LLC acted as the Exclusive Placement Agent for the Offering.

The proposed Offering of the common stock described above is being offered by the Company pursuant to a "shelf" Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-291219) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on December 16, 2025, and the accompanying prospectus contained therein. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the Registered Direct Offering will be filed with the SEC, which may be obtained, when available, from D. Boral Capital LLC, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by email to dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com or by calling +1 (212) 970-5150.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International is a California-based company operating in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Founded in 1958, Trio-Tech is a leading provider of semiconductor testing services, manufacturing solutions, and value-added distribution services. The Company's diversified business segments include Semiconductor Back-End Solutions and Industrial Electronics.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $35 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~400 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

D. Boral Capital is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically include terminology such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," or similar expressions.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to expand its e-commerce platform and F&B distribution business, customer acceptance of new products and services, changes in economic conditions affecting its operations, the outcome of partnership discussions, the impact of global health crises, supply chain disruptions, competition, and regulatory risks related to data privacy and security. Additional risks include volatility in digital asset markets, potential vulnerabilities in custodial security, and evolving global and domestic regulatory frameworks applicable to blockchain technologies. These risks, along with other factors, are discussed in more detail in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

D. Boral Capital LLC

Email: dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com

Telephone: +1 (212) 970-5150

SOURCE: D. Boral Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/d.-boral-capital-acted-as-exclusive-placement-agent-to-trio-tech-int-1162386