Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Management of Dios Exploration (TSXV: DOS) is pleased to report some 2,000 metres of diamond drilling has been undertaken as a start on AU33 Heberto Gold extents, along gold-bearing silicified potassic shear zones near surface.

Dios confirms receipt of all permits: Forestry Intervention Permit and ATI-Authorizations for Impact Exploration Work covering drilling and stripping activities AU33 gold project, Eeyou Istchee James-Bay, QC.

The Heberto-Gold system is located within a five-by-eight-kilometre highly anomalous gold-in-outcrop, gold-in-till, gold-in-soil area (B-soil and humus), 50 km south of Eleonore world-class gold mine and 20 km west of Clearwater gold deposit. Located within the Mitsumis tonalite batholith, gold zones seem related to younger intrusive plugs. They could have brought up gold mineralization near surface. Dios is currently focusing on Heberto Gold, but several other surface areas need to be drilled. This Dios' flagship high potential gold property was drone magnetic surveyed in late 2025 for detailed structures to prepare for ground access diamond drilling in 2026 moving forward.

Gold prices are currently at a very rare high and have incredibly increased since first drilling discovery of Heberto Gold by Dios in 2015-2017.

Adjacent to Eastmain1 hydropower Bernard-Landry facilities. Au33 project, 60 km north of Nemiscau village, is accessible year-round via eastward road from James Bay Road. This release was approved by Marie-José Girard, MSc, PGeo, National Instrument 43-101 qualified person.





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About Dios Exploration inc.

Dios Exploration inc. is a Canadian mining exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: DOS) developing the Au33 Gold Project (Heberto), James Bay, Quebec.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294896

Source: Dios Exploration Inc.