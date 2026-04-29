Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Copland Road Capital Corporation (CSE: CRCC) ("Copland Road" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") of up to 2,000,000 units in the capital of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.13 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $260,000. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share of the Company (a "Share", and a Share comprising the Unit, a "Unit Share") and one-half of one (1/2) common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to purchase one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.20 for a term of five(5) years from the date of issuance thereof.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general corporate and working capital purposes, including payment of professional fees and the identification and evaluation of prospective business or investment opportunities.

The Unit Shares, Warrants and Warrant Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada. Any participation by insiders in the Offering will constitute a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 -Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") but is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.

The Offering is expected to close on May 5, 2026, or on such other date or dates in one or more tranches as may be determined by the Company. The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the submission of all required forms to the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

The securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referenced in this press release, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has elected to adopt semi-annual financial reporting in reliance on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order"). This news release is being filed pursuant to the Blanket Order.

The Blanket Order allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. The Company's fiscal year ends on December 31. Under the provisions of the Blanket Order, the Company will be exempt from the requirements to file its three-month interim financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") as it meets the eligibility criteria under the Blanket Order, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record. Accordingly, the Company will not be filing its interim financial statements for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026 and associated MD&A.

The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31,2026) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of June 30, 2026), and will continue to provide timely disclosure regarding material changes and facts in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Copland Road

Copland Road Capital Corporation is an entrepreneurial Investment Company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company takes an active approach to generating value, providing growth-minded business founders with primary capital, expert advisory services and access to equity capital markets. The businesses we invest in benefit from our management team and board, composed of highly experienced institutional investors, successful founders, corporate executives, company directors, and legal and M&A advisors.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to the terms and completion of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approval in respect of the Offering, the financial, and business prospects of the Company, its assets and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking information or statements.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information or statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information or statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, the ability to achieve its goals, expected costs and timelines to achieve the Company's goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner, and that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms.

Such forward-looking information or statements reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties included in the documents filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and regulatory uncertainties and risks. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information or statements include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to complete the Offering on the terms described herein, including obtaining the requisite regulatory and stock exchange approvals, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to compete effectively with competitors, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to comply with applicable laws, and risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties.

The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294892

Source: Copland Road Capital Corporation