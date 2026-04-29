Birth Injury Justice Center: Many Families Never Know Their Child's Birth Injury Was Preventable

After Complicated Deliveries, Families are Often Left Without Clear Explanations, Even as They Face Long-Term Medical Needs and Complex Care Decisions

CHESTNUT HILL, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Birth injuries affect thousands of families in the United States each year. However, many parents are never told whether their child's condition could have been avoided. After a difficult delivery, families are often left to manage their child's birth injury without ever knowing what happened in the moments that mattered most.

The Birth Injury Justice Center, which has supported affected families since 2003, is raising awareness of a problem many parents do not recognize until much later: They may not have been given a full explanation of how their child was harmed.

The Scale of the Problem That Often Goes Unseen

Birth injuries affect about seven out of every 1,000 live births in the United States each year. Yet for many families, any review of what happened comes much later, if it happens at all.

In the immediate aftermath, most new parents are dealing with NICU care, specialist visits, therapy appointments, and new diagnoses. They're not digging through labor records or fetal monitoring strips. As a result, basic questions about what happened may go unanswered.

When a birth injury leads to long-term disability, the effects can shape nearly every part of a family's life. Research shows that children with conditions such as cerebral palsy can require extensive ongoing care, with high annual medical costs and added demands on families.

What 'Preventable' Actually Means

A preventable birth injury does not always involve a single obvious mistake. In many cases, it comes down to delayed action, missed signs of fetal distress, failure to order a timely C-section, or improper use of forceps or vacuum extractors .

When doctors, nurses or other medical providers fail to meet the accepted standard of care, a child can suffer serious short- or long-term harm. In many cases, families are never told that different medical decisions may have changed the outcome.

The Financial Reality Families Face Alone

Caring for a child with a serious birth injury can create major long-term costs for families. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has estimated the lifetime cost of care for a person with cerebral palsy at around $1 million.

More recent research confirms that children with cerebral palsy usually face far higher annual medical costs than children without the condition.

Those expenses can include therapy, specialist care, medical equipment, home support, and special education services. For many families, the financial strain is compounded by lost work, reduced income, and gaps in insurance coverage.

When a birth injury may have been caused by medical negligence , families may have legal options to seek compensation for the cost of ongoing care. But many do not realize that until years later, sometimes when it's too late.

How to Find Out If Your Child's Injury Was Preventable

Determining whether a birth injury may have been preventable often starts with a review of what happened before, during, and shortly after a baby is born.

However, medical malpractice deadlines are strict and vary by state. That means families may have less time than they realize to look into what happened. Speaking with a legal professional as soon as possible may help clarify what caused the birth injury and what options may be available.

The Birth Injury Justice Center has labor and delivery nurses on staff who can review a family's situation and help determine whether legal action may be an option.

About Birth Injury Justice Center: Founded in 2003 by a team of legal professionals, Birth Injury Justice Center is dedicated to educating and empowering families affected by birth injuries. With registered nurses on staff and a national network of birth injury attorneys, the organization helps families understand their legal rights and access the financial support their child deserves.

CONTACT:

Beth Carter

(855) 346-6101

nurse_beth@childbirthinjuries.com

1330 Boylston St., Suite #400

Chestnut Hill, MA 02467



SOURCE: Birth Injury Justice Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/many-families-never-know-their-childs-birth-injury-was-preventable-1161739