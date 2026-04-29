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WKN: 870798 | ISIN: FI0009000277 | Ticker-Symbol: TTEB
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 13:15
18,150 Euro
-1,14 % -0,210
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
TIETO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TIETO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,08018,21018:35
18,08018,21018:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 17:30 Uhr
23 Leser
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Tieto Oyj: Tieto's application for delisting of its shares from Euronext Oslo Børs approved - last day of trading Tieto shares on the Euronext Oslo Børs will be 26 June 2026

Tieto Corporation STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 29 April 2026 6:30 p.m. EEST

Tieto (the "company") announced on 8 April 2026 that it had filed an application for delisting of its shares from its secondary listing in Euronext Oslo Børs while remaining listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and Nasdaq Stockholm. Upon the application, the Euronext Oslo Børs has on 29 April 2026 decided that the shares in Tieto will be delisted as from 29 June 2026. The last day of trading on the Euronext Oslo Børs will 26 June 2026.

The registration of the company's shares with the Norwegian securities depository (VPS) will continue to be maintained for at least until 29 June 2027 to enable VPS shareholders to transfer their shares to the Finnish book-entry system maintained by Euroclear Finland. Further information to shareholders on the Euronext Oslo Børs and instructions for transferring shares from VPS to the Euroclear Finland have been made available on the company's website.

For further information, please contact:
Tommi Järvenpää, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 576 0288, tommi.jarvenpaa (at) tieto.com

Tieto Corporation

DISTRIBUTION

NASDAQ Helsinki
NASDAQ Stockholm
Oslo Børs
Principal Media

Tieto is a leading software and digital engineering services company with global market reach and capabilities. We provide customers across different industries with mission-critical solutions through our specialized software businesses Tieto Caretech, Tieto Banktech and Tieto Indtech as well as Tieto Tech Consulting business. Our around 14 000 talented vertical software, design, cloud and AI experts are dedicated to empowering our customers to succeed and innovate with latest technology.

Tieto's annual revenue is approximately EUR 2 billion. The company's shares are listed on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm, as well as on Oslo Børs. www.tieto.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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