LogoTags, USA's Leading Custom Challenge Coin Company, to Showcase Premium Coins at Kentucky Emergency Services Conference

Backed by Fifth-Generation Leader Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., LogoTags Unveils Express Challenge Coins Shipping in 1 Day - No Setup Fees, Free Design

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / LogoTags, www.logotags.com, Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s (Ball Chain) promotional products division, is pleased to announce that it will exhibit at the annual Kentucky Emergency Services Conference at Louisville's Airport Crowne Plaza Hotel. This event will take place from Tuesday, September 8th through Friday, September 11th. The conference is committed to fostering a welcoming, inclusive, and professional environment where all participants feel safe, heard, and valued. Fire Chief Dave Goldsmith (Ret.), LogoTags' Sales Representative, will exhibit a large selection of high-quality custom challenge coins products at this year's conference.

LogoTags is also excited to introduce their new line of express challenge coins to Kentucky emergency service members. These coins are in-house designed, solid metal challenge coins with full 3D UV color printing that adds depth and dimension to every design. Custom challenge coins and custom military challenge coins were originally displayed as proof of membership and typically bear an organization's insignia or distinct logo. They remain an integral part of the culture in fire departments across the nation. LogoTags supplies custom military challenge coins made of the highest quality brass, with no set up charges, unlimited art changes, and digital proofs free of charge distinguishing itself from competitors. LogoTags provides a full range of custom promotional products, including military dog tags, bottle openers, race medals, metal tags, lapel pins, key chains, tie clips, silicone bracelets, and scores of other custom products.

"Many of our returning customers are rescue service professionals, and we're honored to support them. As the nation's leading custom challenge coin company, we take great pride in delivering exceptional quality and service. We look forward to thanking them in person and are grateful they continue to trust LogoTags for their challenge coins, custom race medals, uniform medals, custom embroidered patches, custom lapel pins, badges and promotional product needs," said Chief Goldsmith.

"We are incredibly proud to create custom challenge coins for emergency service personnel," said Bill Taubner, President of LogoTags and Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.. "As America's leading custom challenge coin company, it's an honor to support those who serve our communities. Our team takes great pride in crafting meaningful, lasting symbols of recognition they truly deserve."

LogoTags is America's leading provider of custom challenge coins, specializing in high-quality military challenge coins, custom coins, bulk challenge coins, and custom engraved coins for organizations nationwide. Backed by fifth-generation manufacturer Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., LogoTags combines expert in-house design with a powerful global manufacturing network to deliver premium solid-brass challenge coins with exceptional detail, fast turnaround, and competitive pricing.

What sets LogoTags apart is its advanced in-house production capabilities, including UV printing, full-color CMYK printing, laser engraving, embossing and diamond engraving, allowing for unmatched customization, precision, and speed including express challenge coins available in as little as 1 day. These capabilities enable customers to create everything from 3D challenge coins and custom shaped coins to full-color photo coins and engraved commemorative coins with ease.

Trusted by military units, first responders, law enforcement, corporations, professional sports teams, and universities, LogoTags delivers coins that make a lasting impact. With free design services, no setup fees, volume discounts, and a highly responsive team, LogoTags makes ordering custom challenge coins simple, fast, and reliable.

For more information about custom challenge coins, military coins, and bulk custom coins, visit LogoTags at www.LogoTags.com.

Or call our coin HOT LINE at 914 720 3164 and talk to the industry's leading expert on custom military challenge coins.

About Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and LogoTags, a 5th Generation U.S. Company Leading in Custom Challenge Coins:

LogoTags is a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., a fifth-generation, family-owned U.S. company founded in 1938. The company is the exclusive supplier of ball chains used on U.S. military dog tags. With decades of manufacturing experience and a commitment to quality, LogoTags has become a trusted source for custom challenge coins, custom race medals, lapel pins and a wide array of other promotional products. Companies and organizations looking for high-quality custom challenge coins can work directly with LogoTags for free design services, no setup fees, and fast turnaround. Visit www.LogoTags.com to request a quote or free custom coin design today.

Contact:

Bill Taubner, President

(W) 914-664-7500 ext 120

(C) 914-720-3164

bill@logotags.com

SOURCE: LogoTags

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/logotags-usas-leading-custom-challenge-coin-company-to-showcase-premiu-1162393