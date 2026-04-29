Taif, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has added a new landmark to its fast-growing tourism portfolio. Al-Hada Mountain in Taif, rising 1,737.5 metres (5,700 feet) above sea level, has been officially certified by Guinness World Records as "The Highest Altitude Natural Feature Projection Mapping Display - Permanent," marking the first permanent digital media installation on a natural mountain anywhere in the world.

Photo: Brian Oh, CEO of 3D Factory Korea and Vision Plus (left), with Taif Mayor Abdullah Al-Zaidi after receiving the Guinness World Records certificate at the launch ceremony held at the InterContinental Hotel in Taif, Saudi Arabia, on April 22, 2026.

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The Al-Hada Mountain Media Façade is the result of a strategic partnership between Taif Municipality and South Korean technology firm 3D Factory Korea, delivered through its Saudi subsidiary Vision Plus (Ruyah Faidah). Under a 10-year exclusive operating agreement with the Municipality, the project transforms the iconic Al-Hada summit into a permanent large-format media surface, establishing a new precedent for the integration of natural terrain into permanent urban digital infrastructure.

The achievement was celebrated on Wednesday, 22 April, at the InterContinental Hotel Taif Grand Ballroom, with an official launch ceremony attended by the Mayor of Taif, senior officials of the Kingdom's government, representatives of the royal family and private-sector partners - approximately 100 guests in total. The Guinness World Records certificate was formally presented during the ceremony, alongside a live projection onto the mountain façade visible from the venue.

Strategic alignment with Vision 2030

Taif, the highland city adjacent to the Holy City of Makkah, is traversed each year by millions of Muslim pilgrims during the Hajj season and has long served as a cherished summer retreat of the Saudi royal family. The city is now positioning itself as a year-round cultural and tourism destination, in direct alignment with Saudi Vision 2030's emphasis on tourism sector diversification and the growth of the Kingdom's entertainment economy. For GCC visitors and regional media stakeholders, Al-Hada represents a scalable blueprint for destination-building through permanent large-format digital infrastructure.

Abdullah Al-Zaidi, Mayor of Taif, said:

"The Al-Hada Mountain Media Façade is a key pillar of Taif's tourism infrastructure upgrade programme. It will establish itself as a signature landmark for Taif and a representative tourism asset of the Kingdom."

Brian Oh (Byung Kee Oh), Chief Executive Officer of 3D Factory Korea and Vision Plus, said:

"This Guinness recognition establishes a new model of urban media - one that converts natural terrain into strategic city infrastructure. By fusing Al-Hada's natural landscape with Taif's regional identity, this installation directly supports the tourism and entertainment diversification goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. We look forward to deepening our partnership with Taif Municipality as this landmark grows into a signature destination for Saudi and GCC visitors alike."

Korea-Saudi partnership

The installation reflects the deepening technology partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Korea, particularly in immersive media, smart-city infrastructure and cultural tourism - sectors identified as priority growth areas under Vision 2030. With operations in Seoul, Riyadh and Dubai, Vision Plus is positioning itself as a long-term local partner for the Kingdom's digital and tourism transformation agenda.

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Source: PRNews OU