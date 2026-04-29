DLC Expands Buying Power to $2.3B With New Commitment From Temerity Strategic Partners

Follow-on commitment positions DLC to accelerate open-air retail acquisitions nationwide

ELMSFORD, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / DLC, one of the nation's leading owner-operators of open-air shopping centers, today announced an additional strategic capital commitment from Temerity Strategic Partners ("Temerity"), marking the next phase of a programmatic partnership designed to scale retail investment activity across the United States.

This new commitment builds on an existing relationship between the firms and increases DLC's total buying power by an additional $2.3 billion, positioning the company to accelerate acquisitions as retail real estate enters a new pricing cycle.

Since launching its initial partnership with Temerity in December of 2023, DLC has executed on approximately $1.55 billion of acquisitions, with an additional $560+ million currently under contract, reinforcing the strength of its pipeline, its ability to deploy capital at scale, and its attractiveness as a counterparty to sellers across the country.

DLC is expanding its investment platform at a time when open-air retail fundamentals are strengthening, driven by constrained new supply, resilient tenant demand, and increasing competition for well-located assets.

"This is not a wait-and-see environment. This is a 'go' environment," said Adam Ifshin, Founder and CEO of DLC. "Retail real estate is entering a new pricing cycle, and we are uniquely positioned to move at scale. We've built this platform to act decisively, and this additional capital allows us to do exactly that."

Ifshin added, "We are not reacting to the market, we have engineered ourselves for it and are leaning in. With the right capital partners and an established ability to execute quickly, we see a clear opportunity to grow in a meaningful way and continue delivering strong results."

Temerity Strategic Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on backing leading real estate operators, is deepening its relationship with DLC, its exclusive open-air retail partner, as part of its strategy to invest alongside platforms with proven execution capabilities.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Adam and the DLC team," said Josh Livingstone, Managing Director at Temerity Strategic Partners. "DLC has consistently demonstrated an ability to identify opportunities and execute in a sector that continues to demonstrate durability. Their vertically integrated platform and disciplined approach position them well to further scale in the current environment."

Livingstone added, "We believe open-air retail is entering a period of renewed momentum, and DLC is uniquely equipped to capitalize on this shift."

The new capital commitment will support DLC's continued expansion across grocery-anchored and power centers nationwide, with a focus on acquiring and operating high-performing open-air retail assets.

The announcement reflects DLC's long-standing strategy of deploying capital during periods of market transitions to capture opportunity at scale. With a fully integrated platform spanning acquisitions, leasing, development, construction, and property management, the firm continues to differentiate through speed, execution, and operational expertise.

As capital increasingly concentrates around experienced operators, DLC is positioned to lead, combining institutional capital with an owner-operator mindset to drive performance across its growing portfolio.

About DLC

DLC is one of the country's leading owners and operators of open-air shopping centers, with more than $4 billion and 22.7 million square feet in assets under management across 90+ properties. Headquartered in Elmsford, NY, DLC leverages an owner-operator model and a fully integrated platform, including construction and design through Renovo Construction and NWS Architects, to deliver superior performance and value. Guided by a people-first culture and a focus on speed, precision and partnership, DLC continues to redefine what's possible in open-air retail. For more information about DLC, visit?dlcmgmt.com.

About Temerity Strategic Partners

Temerity Strategic Partners, headquartered in Chicago with offices in New York, is a real estate private equity firm focused on providing programmatic co-general partner (co-GP) capital to real estate operating, development, and asset management companies on behalf of its principals and a distinguished group of private and institutional investors. TSP provides growth capital, strategic resources, and access to its extensive relationships to support rapidly growing, market-leading real estate owners and operators executing development, value-add, and core-plus strategies throughout the United States. Founded by industry veterans Bruce Cohen and Jeff Citrin, TSP leverages its experience in building, capitalizing, and investing in preeminent real estate operating platforms to support the pursuit of their long-term objectives. For more information, please visit www.temeritystrategic.com.

Contact: Katrina Mullaney, kmullaney@dlcmgmt.com, 914-304-5699

SOURCE: DLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/dlc-expands-buying-power-to-2.3b-with-new-commitment-from-temerity-strategic-partners-1162364