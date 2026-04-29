Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - The PR Club of New England today announced that tickets are on sale for the 58th annual Bell Ringer Awards, one of the region's most anticipated celebrations of excellence in public relations and communications. This year's ceremony will take place on June 4, 2026, at the Museum of Science in Boston from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET.

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Key Takeaways:

The PR Club of New England opens ticket sales for the 58th annual Bell Ringer Awards, to be held June 4, 2026 at the Museum of Science in Boston.

The PR Club names finalists for the 2026 Bell Ringer Awards, including Super Bell finalists 360PR, Duffy & Shanley, John Guilfoil Public Relations, Red Lorry Yellow Lorry, and Rinck Advertising.

The PR Club donates all proceeds from the annual Bell Ringers 50/50 raffle to GBH in support of local journalism.

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About PR Club

Founded in 1948, the PR Club (formerly the Publicity Club of New England) strives to promote and encourage involvement in the communications industry and specifically the professions of public relations, promotions, and marketing. Get additional information about monthly PR Club programs, social and networking events, exclusive content and the Bell Ringer Awards Ceremony at www.PRClub.org.

Source: The PR Club

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294936

Source: Reportable, Inc.