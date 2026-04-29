Wuhu, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - The five-day 2026 CHERY International Business Summit, themed "New Era, New Heights", concluded today in Wuhu, China. The summit closed with the "Joyful Wuhu · CHERY Group Night" OMODA Global Music Festival held at the CHERY International O&J Campus, attracting over 4,000 global partners, investors, and media representatives. The event served as a strategic platform to strengthen international collaboration and consensus across CHERY's global value chain.

Cultural Integration and Immersive International Performance

Cross-cultural exchange is essential to global cooperation, and music is a universal language. As CHERY's "Music + Partners" interaction IP, the OMODA Music Festival featured 18 groups of artists from 18 countries, presenting 26 international performances to facilitate cross-cultural exchange. High-profile performers included Shila Amzah from Malaysia, Hélène Rollès from France, and Natalie Aroyan, principal soprano of Opera Australia. The program integrated diverse art forms, including pop, opera, R&B, acrobatics, and Chinese martial arts.

Chery Summit Finale: Shaping a Shared Future at OMODA Music Festival



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To deepen international partners' understanding of the host city, the event incorporated local cultural elements from Wuhu. National intangible cultural heritage items, such as Wuhu Iron Pictures and Wuwei Fish Lanterns, were displayed alongside interactive traditional performances like lion and dragon dances and traditional Chinese opera. These brought local traditions to life and created a vibrant dialogue between Anhui culture and global music. This event allowed global partners to experience Chinese and Anhui traditions firsthand, while establishing the music festival as a new window for Wuhu to showcase its urban appeal, achieving a dual empowerment of industrial exchange and tourism promotion.

Additionally, CHERY's self-developed AiMOGA Robotics humanoid robots and robotic dogs Argos performed intelligent greeting and interaction tasks, demonstrating the company's latest achievements in intelligent technology. A mobile market was also established to provide a multi-national culinary experience, featuring local Anhui specialties and international cuisines. This allowed guests to engage in a multi-dimensional, immersive experience involving taste and touch.

Strategic Globalization Milestones and Sustainable Development

At the heart of global expansion is a commitment to localization and shared value. The event coincided with the third anniversary of the OMODA & JAECOO brand, which recently surpassed the one million cumulative global deliveries. Achieving this figure in three years makes OMODA & JAECOO the fastest-growing automotive brand globally to reach such a target. The brand currently operates in 69 countries and regions, with European sales exceeding 250,000 units. Notably, the JAECOO 7 ranked as the top-selling model across all categories in the UK market for March 2026.

CHERY continues to follow its "In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere" globalization philosophy. The company has maintained its position as China's top automotive brand in global markets for 23 consecutive years, with a global user base exceeding 19 million.

With the successful close of this "Joyful Wuhu · CHERY Group Night" OMODA Global Music Festival, the 2026 CHERY International Business Summit has officially come to an end. Taking this as a new starting point, CHERY will continue to strengthen global partnerships, drive innovation, and expand its global footprint-moving forward into the next chapter of its global journey.

About Chery

Founded in 1997, CHERY is a global automotive manufacturer specializing in vehicle development, intelligent technologies, and new energy solutions. The company operates in more than 130 countries and regions, supported by a strong international network of research, production, and strategic partnerships. CHERY is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through continuous innovation and global collaboration.

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Source: Plentisoft