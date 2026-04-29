ODIOT SA: Notice of the Combined General Shareholders' Meeting on Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Notice of the Combined General Shareholders' Meeting on Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Paris, April 29, 2026 at 6:30 p.m.

ODIOT S.A (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLODT) announces the convening of its Combined General Shareholder's Meeting for the approval of the 2025 financial statements.

The shareholders of ODIOT S.A (the "Company") are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 10:30 AM, at the Cercle France-Amériques, Hôtel Le Marois, 9-11 avenue Franklin D. Roosevelt, 75008 Paris.

The exact text of the resolutions to be submitted to shareholder vote will be made available to the Company's shareholders in accordance with the applicable legal procedures and within the required timeframes.

A notice of meeting convening shareholders to the Combined General Meeting of Wednesday, June 3, 2026 was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. This notice is available on ODIOT S.A's website at https://www.odiotholding.com/investor-relations.

Preparatory documents for this meeting will be made available in accordance with the applicable legal procedures and within the required timeframes.

About ODIOT S.A

ODIOT SA is one of the oldest and most prestigious French silversmith brands, founded in 1690. A leading figure of the 18th and 19th centuries, it was a supplier to the Royal Families as well as to Emperor Napoleon I. Renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship, the brand creates outstanding silversmith pieces in solid silver and vermeil, perpetuating a tradition of excellence passed down for more than three centuries. ODIOT SA also owns the brands Tétard Frères, Biennais and Rouge Pullon, further strengthening its positioning in the high-end silversmithing trades and related services. Odiot and Rouge Pullon are distinguished as Company of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant) by the French Minister of Economy.

Investor Relations Contact: investors@odiotholding.com

Press Relations: odiotholding@aelium.fr

ODIOT S.A (Euronext Access, - Ticker: MLODT) www.odiotholding.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

l2edlZpvZWqamW1waJlub2llaZyUmGCUmWnHl5NqY5+cb55iyGthl5qaZnJonW5m

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97890-20260429_pr-odiotsa-ag-en.pdf