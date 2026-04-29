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PR Newswire
29.04.2026 19:00 Uhr
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C O R R E C T I O N -- INVT

In the news release, INVT to Showcase AI-Ready Power and Cooling Solutions at DCW Frankfurt 2026, issued 29-Apr-2026 by INVT over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the image originally issued was incorrect. Also, the link at the end of the release should also be updated to https://www.invt-power.com/. The complete, corrected release follows:

INVT to Showcase AI-Ready Power and Cooling Solutions at DCW Frankfurt 2026

SHENZHEN, China, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the European data centre market continues to evolve under the pressure of AI-driven workloads, increasing rack densities, and sustainability targets, infrastructure design is entering a new phase-where efficiency, scalability, and thermal management are critical.

Against this backdrop, INVT will present its latest AI-ready data centre infrastructure solutions at Data Centre World Frankfurt 2026, taking place on May 6-7 at Messe Frankfurt (Booth 8K131).

Power Infrastructure for High-Density Environments

At the centre of the showcase is INVT's modular UPS portfolio. A newly launched 150 kW high-density power module enables scalable deployment for megawatt-level backup systems, supporting flexible capacity expansion while maintaining high efficiency and reliability. The modular architecture allows operators to optimize footprint and adapt to changing load demands.

INVT will also present rack-mounted UPS solutions in the 1-3 kVA range, featuring a power factor of 1.0 and compatibility with lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries.

Advancing Liquid Cooling for HPC and AI Workloads

As liquid cooling becomes increasingly relevant in Europe's high-density data centre landscape, INVT will showcase its SC Series Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU).

Designed for liquid-to-liquid cooling architectures, the CDU supports high-performance computing environments and high-density racks, enabling more efficient heat dissipation compared to traditional air cooling approaches. This aligns with the industry's transition toward hybrid and liquid cooling strategies to support AI infrastructure.

Modular Data Centres for Scalable Deployment

Beyond individual components, INVT will also highlight its modular data centre solutions, designed for rapid deployment and flexible expansion.

These solutions are suitable for a broad range of sectors, including telecommunications, financial services, healthcare and education.

By integrating power, cooling, and IT infrastructure into standardized modules, INVT supports faster time-to-market while ensuring consistent performance and reliability.

Meet INVT at DCW Frankfurt

Visitors to Data Centre World Frankfurt 2026 are invited to explore INVT's latest innovations and discuss how these solutions can support next-generation data centre strategies. To request a ticket or arrange a meeting, contact upssales@invt.com.cn.

About INVT
INVT is a leading expert in data center infrastructure in China and globally, specializing in integrated power, cooling, modular data centers, and intelligent monitoring solutions for mission-critical environments. Ranked among the top two brands in the modular UPS market and among the top five domestic brands in row cooling, INVT boasts extensive deployment experience across various industries and data center applications.

For more information, please visit www.invt-power.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2968914/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invt-to-showcase-ai-ready-power-and-cooling-solutions-at-dcw-frankfurt-2026-302756956.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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