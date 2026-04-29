New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - GridAI Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: GRDX), an AI-powered energy orchestration platform optimizing distributed energy resources and next-generation power infrastructure, today announced that it will be participating in the Market Movers Investor Summit on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

The presentation will take place at 4:00 PM ET at the historic Bank of New York, located at 48 Wall Street, New York, NY. Jérôme Cliche, Corporate Advisor to GridAI Technologies Corp. and Managing Partner at Oncore Network LLC, will deliver the Company's presentation.

The Market Movers Investor Summit is a premier, high-access event on Wall Street. The inaugural program features fireside chats with Alex Rodriguez, Chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp., and Grant Cardone, CEO of Cardone Capital, in addition to company presentations and one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Event Details:

Summit Dates: May 5, 2026

May 5, 2026 Company Presentation: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: 48 Wall Street, New York, NY (The original Bank of New York)

48 Wall Street, New York, NY (The original Bank of New York) Track: Track 2

Request an invitation to attend at: www.marketmoverssummit.com

Summary of Market Movers Investor Summit

The 2026 Market Movers Investor Summit begins on May 4th with a kickoff party at the legendary Delmonico's, followed by a full day of programming on May 5th. The summit brings together public and private company executives, fund managers, and family offices for a focused, high-caliber experience. The agenda includes company presentations and one-on-one meetings, exclusive fireside chats and keynote sessions, a pop-up lunch from the legendary Katz Delicatessen, and a surprise musical guest.

About GridAI Technologies Corp.

GridAI Technologies Corp. is an AI-native energy orchestration platform designed to manage and optimize distributed energy resources (DERs), microgrids, and large-scale power infrastructure supporting next-generation compute and data center demand. The Company's platform enables real-time coordination of energy generation, storage, and consumption, delivering improved efficiency, resilience, and cost optimization across residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

GridAI's technology is positioned at the intersection of artificial intelligence and energy infrastructure, supporting the growing global demand for scalable, intelligent power systems driven by electrification and AI compute expansion.

For more information, visit: https://grid-ai.com/investors.html

About Market Movers

Market Movers is a next-generation investor conference designed for people responsible for capital, growth, and strategic outcomes. Hosted on Wall Street inside the original Bank of New York, the event brings together public company leaders, investors, real estate principals, founders, and operators for a focused, high-access experience. The emphasis is on meaningful conversations, real connections, and perspectives that extend beyond a single market or asset class.

To learn more about the Market Movers Investor Summit, visit: https://www.marketmoverssummit.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions, technological developments, regulatory changes, and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: GridAI Technologies Corp.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294898

Source: The Money Channel NYC