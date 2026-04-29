Oxford, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Barron Industries is pleased to announce the acquisition of the titanium casting assets of TriTech Titanium Parts in Detroit, Michigan. Responding to customer demand for increased capacity in vacuum-melt alloy castings, Barron is also acquiring TriTech's process knowledge for titanium investment castings.

"In collaboration with TriTech owner Bob Swenson, Barron Industries is setting up a new facility to melt and pour titanium primarily for the aerospace, defense and industrial/commercial industries," said President and CEO Bruce Barron. "These capabilities will substantially support Barron's current operations providing precision machined castings and assemblies to aerospace and defense OEMs from steel, stainless steel, and aluminum-based alloys."

The transfer and setup of equipment are expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2026. This expansion into titanium melting and pouring capabilities represents a natural progression for Barron, building on its 103-year history in metal casting and 43 years in the precision investment casting business.

"Barron will be working very closely with TriTech customers to transfer tooling and business, providing as seamless a transition as possible," Barron added. "The experienced teams at Barron and TriTech will be working hand-in-hand during the transition and setup process."

This acquisition marks the beginning of further significant investment by Barron Industries to expand capacity and drive growth in support of its aerospace and defense customers. The company has developed a first-class advanced manufacturing facility at its Oxford, Michigan campus, and is investing in additional assets and equipment to support the production of high-quality titanium castings and assemblies and to further grow all of its product lines.

Barron Industries acquired TriTech Titanium Parts' investment casting assets and process knowledge to expand vacuum-melt alloy casting capabilities.

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About Barron Industries

Barron Industries is a turnkey manufacturer of precision machined castings and assemblies. By integrating hybrid additive technologies with its proven casting processes, Barron delivers mission-critical components with reduced cost and lead time. The company works with both ferrous and non-ferrous alloys and is a Certified Small Business. Barron is AS9100D, ISO9001, and Nadcap accredited, approved by Boeing and GE Aerospace, and compliant with CMMC 2.0 standards.

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Source: Barron Industries