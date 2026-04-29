Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Bluberi, a bold and fast-growing gaming company, today announced a new strategic and technology partnership with ODDSworks, a premier provider of Remote Gaming Server (RGS) technology and interactive content.

Through this partnership, Bluberi and ODDSworks will develop, deploy, and distribute its portfolio of games on the ODDSworks BETguard Remote Gaming Server (RGS). The collaboration enables Bluberi to leverage BETguard's advanced feature set, including robust bonusing tools, free spins, jackpots, and other player engagement mechanics designed to enhance performance in real-money iGaming environments.

The agreement also significantly expands Bluberi's footprint across North America by tapping into ODDSworks' established operator relationships and market access across key regulated jurisdictions.

"This partnership is a meaningful step forward in accelerating our iGaming strategy," said Scott Richards, Vice President of iGaming at Bluberi. "ODDSworks provides a proven and scalable platform that allows us to bring our unique, playfully serious approach to game design into the online space with greater speed and flexibility. By combining our content with the power of the BETguard RGS, we're able to deliver more dynamic player experiences while strengthening our reach with top-tier operators across North America."

"We are thrilled to welcome Bluberi to the ODDSworks partner network," said Kunal Mishra, Chief Operating Officer at ODDSworks. "Bluberi's reputation for originality and engaging gameplay aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver high-quality content through best-in-class technology. This partnership not only enhances our content portfolio but also reinforces our commitment to providing operators with differentiated, performance-driven gaming experiences."

The partnership underscores both companies' commitment to innovation, quality, and delivering compelling entertainment to players in regulated iGaming markets.

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About Bluberi

Bluberi is a bold and authentic gaming company committed to creating unforgettable player experiences and measurable results for operators. With over 30 years of experience, we deliver innovative hardware, engaging content, and data-driven design to deliver experiences that perform. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Bluberi is relentless in its mission to be the most rewarding partner in gaming.

For more information, visit https://bluberi.com/

About ODDSworks

A leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, ODDSworks specializes in delivering world-class gaming content and best-in-class interactive technologies for regulated and real money gaming markets. The BETguard RGS platform and O-Connect aggregation layer is licensed and/or approved and operating in multiple jurisdictions including Connecticut, New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ontario, and Quebec. It powers the ODDSworks' and selected partners games.

The ODDSworks game portfolio includes a vast range of proprietary and third-party titles, each featuring a unique and engaging theme enhanced with top quality graphics, sounds and features. ODDSworks' team now brings over 100 years of gaming experience to the table.

For more information, visit https://oddsworks.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294946

Source: Bluberi