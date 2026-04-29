Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Black Banx today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, delivering continued strong performance across all key metrics and reinforcing the Group's sustained growth trajectory established throughout 2025.

---

Key Highlights - Q1 2026

Revenue: USD 4.9 billion (vs. USD 4.4 billion Q4 2025)

Net Profit: USD 2.1 billion (vs. USD 1.8 billion Q4 2025)

Total Customers: 106.2 million (+6.2 million net additions in Q1)

Cost/Income Ratio: 61.3% (improved from 62.0% in Q4 2025)

---

Continued Momentum into 2026

Following a record year in 2025-where full-year net profit exceeded USD 6.5 billion and the global client base approached 100 million-Black Banx entered 2026 with strong operational momentum.

Q1 2026 performance reflects:

Accelerated client acquisition, with net additions increasing to 6.2 million in a single quarter

Continued operational efficiency gains, driving further improvement in the cost/income ratio

Sustained growth in transaction volumes across fiat and crypto corridors

---

Financial Performance Overview

Revenue of USD 4.9 billion in Q1 2026 represents a +11.4% increase compared to Q4 2025 (USD 4.4 billion), driven by:

Higher cross-border transaction volumes

Increased usage of multi-currency accounts

Expansion in corporate and institutional client activity

Net profit reached USD 2.1 billion, reflecting a +16.7% increase compared to Q4 2025 (USD 1.8 billion), supported by:

Strong operating leverage

Scalable infrastructure and automation

Continued discipline in cost management

The cost/income ratio improved to 61.3%, down from 62.0% in Q4 2025, underlining the Group's ability to scale efficiently while expanding revenue.

---

Customer Growth and Market Expansion

Black Banx added 6.2 million new clients in Q1 2026, bringing the total global customer base to 106.2 million.

Growth was particularly strong in:

Asia-Pacific, driven by mobile-first banking adoption

Latin America, with increasing demand for USD-based financial services

Africa, supported by rising digital onboarding and fintech penetration

The Group continues to provide services in over 180 countries through its established partner network across more than 90 jurisdictions.

---

Technology and Infrastructure

Black Banx maintained its focus on:

API-driven global banking infrastructure

Real-time internal settlement and liquidity optimization systems

Reduced reliance on legacy systems such as SWIFT, enabling faster and more cost-efficient cross-border transactions

Ongoing investments remain focused on scalability, compliance automation, and integration with global liquidity providers.

---

Management Commentary

Daniel Dumitrascu, Group Chief Financial Officer said the results highlighted continued margin expansion:

"Our first quarter results demonstrate strong acceleration across all key metrics. Delivering nearly 12% revenue growth and over 16% profit growth quarter-on-quarter highlights the strength and scalability of our business model."

Michael Gastauer, Group Chief Executive Officer said:

"Adding more than 6 million new customers in a single quarter while further improving efficiency underscores our ability to grow at scale without compromising profitability."

---

Outlook for 2026

Black Banx expects:

Continued double-digit quarterly growth in revenue and profit

Customer base to exceed 125 million during 2026

Further improvements in cost efficiency

Ongoing expansion across high-growth emerging markets

The Group remains well-positioned to build on its strong 2025 performance and further strengthen its position as a leading global digital banking platform.

---

About Black Banx Group

Black Banx Group is a global digital banking platform providing borderless financial services to more than 100 million private and business clients in 180 countries. The Group offers multi currency accounts, global payments, and technology-driven financial solutions designed for the modern digital economy.

Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the Group's business strategy, financial prospects, targets and trajectory. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294949

Source: Black Banx Inc.