DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Director Shareholding

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Director Shareholding 29-Apr-2026 / 18:22 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 April 2026 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") DIRECTOR SHAREHOLDING The Company announces that Woodland Capital Limited acquired 1,850,000 and 855,259 ordinary shares of the Company at 1.1p per share and 1.35p per share respectively on 27 April 2026 and acquired 1,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company at 1.45p per share on 29 April 2026. Gavin Burnell, Managing Director of the Company, is also Managing Director and a significant shareholder of Woodland Capital Limited. Woodland Capital Limited now holds 15,594,148 ordinary shares in the Company. Mr Burnell holds 51,289,998 ordinary shares and is now interested in a total of 66,884,146 ordinary shares, representing 19.23 per cent of the Company's issued share capital. The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 Optiva Securities Limited Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: HOL TIDM: HRIP LEI Code: 213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 Sequence No.: 425747 EQS News ID: 2318360 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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April 29, 2026 13:22 ET (17:22 GMT)