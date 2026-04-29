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Dow Jones News
29.04.2026 19:57 Uhr
212 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hot Rocks Investments plc: Director Shareholding

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Director Shareholding 

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) 
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Director Shareholding 
29-Apr-2026 / 18:22 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
29 April 2026 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
 
(the "Company") 
 
DIRECTOR SHAREHOLDING 
 
The Company announces that Woodland Capital Limited acquired 1,850,000 and 855,259 ordinary shares of the Company at 
1.1p per share and 1.35p per share respectively on 27 April 2026 and acquired 1,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company 
at 1.45p per share on 29 April 2026. 
 
Gavin Burnell, Managing Director of the Company, is also Managing Director and a significant shareholder of Woodland 
Capital Limited. 
 
Woodland Capital Limited now holds 15,594,148 ordinary shares in the Company. 
 
Mr Burnell holds 51,289,998 ordinary shares and is now interested in a total of 66,884,146 ordinary shares,  
representing 19.23 per cent of the Company's issued share capital. 
 
The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. 
 
For further details please contact: 
 
Hot Rocks Investments plc 
 
Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 
 
Optiva Securities Limited 

Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1WV3198 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     HRIP 
LEI Code:   213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 
Sequence No.: 425747 
EQS News ID:  2318360 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2318360&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2026 13:22 ET (17:22 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.