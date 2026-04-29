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ACCESS Newswire
29.04.2026 20:02 Uhr
304 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Coffman Engineers, Inc.: Coffman Engineers Announces 2026 Associates and Strategic Leadership Promotions

SPOKANE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Coffman Engineers, Inc. (Coffman), a multidiscipline consulting engineering firm, is pleased to announce its 2026 class of Associates, along with several strategic leadership promotions that support the firm's evolving national endeavors.

Twelve Associates from across Coffman's offices were recognized for their leadership and meaningful contributions to the firm. Launched in 2025, the Associate program honors professionals who lead locally and whose impact helps drive Coffman's continued growth as a national firm.

"One of the things I appreciate most about Coffman is the strength of our people," said Dave Ruff, PE, CEO/COB. "Our Associates represent leaders who consistently step up for their teams, their clients, and the firm, and their contributions make a real difference across Coffman."

Coffman recognizes the 2026 class of Associates:

  • Lee Bolling, PE - Senior Project Manager, Mechanical Engineering (Anchorage)

  • Tom DeMasi, PE - Senior Discipline Manager, Fire Protection Engineering (Bay Area)

  • Dave Helsing - Senior Project Manager, Mechanical Engineering - Industrial (Spokane)

  • Chandler Hershberger, PE - Discipline Manager, Electrical Engineering (Raleigh)

  • Chris Horgan, PE - Senior Discipline Engineer, Civil Engineering (Honolulu)

  • Jonathan Maxwell, PE - Senior Discipline Engineer, Electrical Engineering (Seattle)

  • Martin Miller, PE - Senior Project Manager, Mechanical Engineering (Anchorage)

  • David Phillips, PE - Senior Discipline Engineer, Fire Protection Engineering (San Diego)

  • Navid Rafati - Senior Consultant, CCUS and Hydrogen (Los Angeles Woodland Hills)

  • Paul Stuart, PE - Senior Discipline Engineer, Mechanical Engineering (San Diego)

  • Daniel Updegrove, PE - Discipline Engineer, Mechanical Engineering (Spokane)

  • Steve Whitman, PE - Senior Discipline Manager, Fire Protection Engineering (D.C. Metro)

Coffman also announced leadership promotions aligned with the firm's long-term growth strategies. Jeff Gries, PE, has been appointed Chief Program Officer, a newly created role focused on advancing Coffman's national programs and organizational business initiatives. Justin Freeman, PE, was named Vice President of Energy to unify the firm's approach and strengths across Oil and Gas, CCUS & H2, and Alternative Energy. Brent Little, PE, was promoted to Vice President and continues to lead Coffman's Federal sector.

For more information visit https://www.coffman.com/news/coffman-announces-2026-associates-and-strategic-promotions/.

About Coffman Engineers, Inc.

Coffman Engineers is a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm providing local, personalized services. Our integrated teams offer a wide range of engineering disciplines including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and related specialties to deliver comprehensive solutions. With more than 900 employees in 23 US offices, we are committed to teamwork, innovation, and building a better world. Visit coffman.com.

###

For more information, contact Beth Ito, Senior Corporate Communication Manager, at 808-687-8884 or beth.ito@coffman.com

SOURCE: Coffman Engineers, Inc.



Related Documents:
  • 2026 Coffman Engineers New Associates + Program Leadership Promotions


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/coffman-engineers-announces-2026-associates-and-strategic-leader-1162315

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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