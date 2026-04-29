EQS-News: OP HoldCo GmbH / Key word(s): Annual Report/Forecast

Onlineprinters confirms FY 2025 results and provides outlook for 2026



29.04.2026 / 20:00 CET/CEST

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Onlineprinters confirms FY 2025 results and provides outlook for 2026 Revenue of EUR 289.8 million in FY 2025 (+4.1% y-o-y), in line with preliminary figures and guidance

Adjusted EBITDA increases to EUR 51.9 million (+6.4% y-o-y), margin improves to 17.9%

Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA amounts to EUR 58.3 million (+15.6% y-o-y)

FY 2026 Outlook: Single-digit revenue growth; target of maintaining or slightly improving the adjusted EBITDA margin compared to the prior year; continued focus on execution of inorganic customer acquisition strategy in 2026 Fürth, 29 April 2026 - ONLINEPRINTERS Group ("OP", the "Company", the "Group"), one of the leading online printing companies in Europe, confirms its preliminary figures for fiscal year 2025 with today's publication of its Annual Report 2025 and provides guidance for the financial year 2026. Overall, the Company has recorded positive business performance in FY 2025, which was primarily driven by continued top-line growth and further improved profitability. OP consistently executed its growth strategy, combining organic expansion with targeted strategic acquisitions. In 2025, the Company successfully completed six acquisitions, further strengthening its market position and laying the foundation for future growth. FY 2025 results confirmed in line with guidance In FY 2025, the Group increased its revenue by EUR 11.3 million to EUR 289.8 million (previous year: EUR 278.6 million), corresponding to growth of 4.1% year-on-year and in line with the previously communicated guidance of low to mid-single-digit growth. From a segment perspective, revenue in the Online segment amounted to EUR 164.3 million compared to EUR 168.5 million in the previous year. In contrast, the Roll-up segment recorded revenue of EUR 128.5 million compared to EUR 113.9 million in the prior year, with growth primarily driven by acquisitions and complemented by slightly positive organic development. Adjusted EBITDA rose from EUR 48.8 million to EUR 51.9 million, representing an increase of 6.4% year-on-year. This development is also in line with the previously communicated guidance of low to mid-single-digit growth. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 0.4 percentage points to 17.9%. On a pro-forma basis, including full-year effects of acquisitions completed in 2025 and run-rate savings from business reorganisation measures, adjusted EBITDA would have amounted to EUR 58.3 million, corresponding to an increase of 15.6% year-on-year. These pro-forma figures are not part of the audited financial statements. Outlook for 2026 The printing and online printing industry is expected to continue its structural transformation, with digital, customized and platform-based business models gaining further importance. In this environment, the Group intends to continue its strategic direction in 2026. Assuming a moderate stabilization of the macroeconomic environment, OP expects single-digit revenue growth in FY 2026, supported in part by full-year effects from acquisitions completed in 2025. At the same time, the Group expects the adjusted EBITDA margin to remain at the previous year's level or to improve slightly. The outlook does not include any potential additional M&A transactions, although the Company continues to actively pursue its inorganic customer acquisition strategy in 2026. CFO transition In addition, the Company announces a change in its Chief Financial Officer position. Kai Zhu succeeds Tobias Volgmann and joined the Company on 1 March 2026. Mr. Zhu's previous roles include CFO positions at Invacare Holdings Corporation and the Fire Fighting Group of CNH Industrial, as well as senior finance roles within the Danaher KaVo Kerr Group. His extensive financial expertise and international leadership experience make him ideally suited to support the Company's further development. Tobias Volgmann will step down from his position as CFO and leave the Company to pursue new professional opportunities. He has contributed to preparing the Company for its next phase of growth. Sustainability and CSRD reporting Environmental considerations remain a high priority for the Group and have been defined as a key factor for long-term competitiveness. In 2025, OP made further progress in strengthening its environmental responsibility by implementing targeted measures to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability. These included the increased use of renewable energy, the transition to electric-powered vehicles in production and the systematic replacement of conventional lighting with energy-efficient alternatives. The sustainability statement for FY 2025 in accordance with CSRD has also been published today and is available online at: https://investorrelations.onlineprinters.com/sustainability- reports/ . A separate ESG report for 2025 will be published in the course of the year. Further information on the fiscal year 2025 can be found in the Annual Report 2025, which is available online at: https://investorrelations.onlineprinters.com/financial-reports/ In connection with the publication of the interim report for the first quarter of 2026 at the end of May, the Company will host a conference call, during which management will present the results and be available to answer questions. About Onlineprinters Onlineprinters is one of the leading online printing companies in Europe, with a strong presence across multiple countries. Our commitment to excellence is evident in the work of our dedicated team, who operate across six locations. Every day, they pour their passion and expertise into bringing our customers' print projects to life. Since our establishment in 1984, we have consistently pushed the boundaries of print technology, leveraging cutting-edge machinery and advanced production processes to deliver high-quality products for clients across Europe. We strategically use AI to expand and optimize our service offering, delivering greater value at scale. OP HoldCo GmbH has issued a 2024/2029 bond with a volume of EUR 225 million, which is listed on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the regulated market of Euronext Oslo.

Contact Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@onlineprinters.com



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