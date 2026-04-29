Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
250 Tage bis zum Pentagon-Magnetverbot: Wie ein 46-Mio.-CAD-Small-Cap profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
29.04.2026 20:26 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Payroll4Construction Explores Construction Payroll Compliance in New Article

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Payroll4Construction, a construction payroll service and part of the Foundation Software family, has published "How a Construction Payroll Service Keeps You Compliant With Labor Laws," a resource for contractors navigating the compliance demands of construction payroll.

Labor law compliance in construction extends well beyond issuing paychecks on time. Prevailing wage rules, certified payroll reporting, union benefit calculations and multi-state tax obligations create a layered compliance environment that generic payroll systems are not designed to handle.

The consequences of missteps, including liquidated damages, audits and even project removal, make accurate, automated payroll processing a business-critical concern for contractors of all sizes.

The resource notes that failing to meet prevailing wage requirements under the Davis-Bacon Act can result in liquidated damages equal to the full amount of underpaid wages, dollar for dollar.

Construction payroll services like Payroll4Construction address these obligations by:

  • Automating certified payroll report generation under the Davis-Bacon Act

  • Calculating union fringe benefits tied to collective bargaining agreements

  • Managing multi-state tax withholding and year-end reporting

  • Integrating with field time-tracking systems to reduce manual entry errors

For contractors working across multiple jurisdictions or managing union and prevailing wage work simultaneously, these capabilities can significantly reduce administrative exposure.

To learn more about how construction payroll services address compliance requirements and what to look for when evaluating payroll solutions, read the full article at payroll4construction.com.

Payroll4Construction, LLC

Payroll4Construction, a Foundation Software company, is a payroll solution just for contractors. Payroll4Construction can manage certified payroll reporting, multi-state processing, union tracking and all the tasks that encompass paydays including checks and direct deposits. For more information, visit payroll4construction.com, call (800) 949-9620 or email info@payroll4construction.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Payroll4Construction



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/payroll4construction-explores-construction-payroll-compliance-in-1157997

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.