Payroll4Construction Explores Construction Payroll Compliance in New Article

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Payroll4Construction, a construction payroll service and part of the Foundation Software family, has published "How a Construction Payroll Service Keeps You Compliant With Labor Laws," a resource for contractors navigating the compliance demands of construction payroll.

Labor law compliance in construction extends well beyond issuing paychecks on time. Prevailing wage rules, certified payroll reporting, union benefit calculations and multi-state tax obligations create a layered compliance environment that generic payroll systems are not designed to handle.

The consequences of missteps, including liquidated damages, audits and even project removal, make accurate, automated payroll processing a business-critical concern for contractors of all sizes.

The resource notes that failing to meet prevailing wage requirements under the Davis-Bacon Act can result in liquidated damages equal to the full amount of underpaid wages, dollar for dollar.

Construction payroll services like Payroll4Construction address these obligations by:

Automating certified payroll report generation under the Davis-Bacon Act

Calculating union fringe benefits tied to collective bargaining agreements

Managing multi-state tax withholding and year-end reporting

Integrating with field time-tracking systems to reduce manual entry errors

For contractors working across multiple jurisdictions or managing union and prevailing wage work simultaneously, these capabilities can significantly reduce administrative exposure.

To learn more about how construction payroll services address compliance requirements and what to look for when evaluating payroll solutions, read the full article at payroll4construction.com.

Payroll4Construction, LLC

Payroll4Construction, a Foundation Software company, is a payroll solution just for contractors. Payroll4Construction can manage certified payroll reporting, multi-state processing, union tracking and all the tasks that encompass paydays including checks and direct deposits. For more information, visit payroll4construction.com, call (800) 949-9620 or email info@payroll4construction.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com

(800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Payroll4Construction

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/payroll4construction-explores-construction-payroll-compliance-in-1157997