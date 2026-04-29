São Paulo, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Through Brasil DNA's promotion of Embratur's initiative, travel agents are encouraged to go beyond promoting Brazil as a destination, with Brasil Travel Specialist fostering firsthand experience of the country as a competitive differentiator. The initiative was announced on January 21 this year during the International Tourism Fair (FITUR).

"The Brasil Specialist Rewards is Embratur's recognition of agents who generate business for Brazilian tourism, and a way to encourage them to sell even more travel packages to Brazil, in line with our strategy to diversify destinations," highlights Marcelo Freixo, President of Embratur.

About the Campaign





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The program runs from January through July and focuses on markets in North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), South America (Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Paraguay and Uruguay), and Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain).

Participating agents must register their qualified bookings on the Brasil Travel Specialist (BTS) platform. Throughout the campaign, professionals will compete for gift vouchers, and those who achieve the highest number of sales will be rewarded with an exclusive fam tour to Brazil.

Brasil Travel Specialist Platform

Brasil Travel Specialist is an online training platform developed for travel agents and tour operators worldwide, designed to qualify them as specialists in Brazil as a destination. Available in English, Spanish and French, the tool serves as an exclusive communication channel with the international travel trade, offering technical and up-to-date information about access to the country, key attractions, destination diversity and unique experiences.





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Participation is exclusive to travel agents and consultants who have completed the course and hold a valid certificate. Registrations are individual (not valid for agencies or companies) and restricted to residents of Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Spain, the United States, the United Kingdom and Uruguay.

How to Participate

Complete the Brasil Travel Specialist course;

Register qualified bookings on the platform;

Track participation and automatically enter prize drawings.

Registrations must be completed at: https://www.brasiltravelspecialist.com/login

Awards and Recognition

Top-performing specialists will win an exclusive trip to Brazil between September 25 and October 2, 2026. The experience will feature two simultaneous itineraries:

Northeast Region: with Spanish-language support;

Northern Region: with English-language support.

Winners will also be honored with an official program trophy during a special ceremony at ABAV Expo on September 30, 2026.

The initiative was created to strengthen professionals' connection with the destination through authentic, high-end Brazilian experiences.

For more information and to register bookings, visit: https://www.brasiltravelspecialist.com/login

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294696

Source: Brasil DNA